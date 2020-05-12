Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump smears Joe Scarborough and calls for cold case investigation: ‘Did he get away with murder? Some people think so’

Published

17 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump accused MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough of murder — and urged authorities to open a cold case investigation — after the “Morning Joe” host called him a “little baby” about 20 minutes earlier.

Trump has lobbed allegations against Scarborough, a former friend turned daily critic, related to the death of one of his congressional staffers in 2001, including as recently as last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida,” Trump tweeted. “Did he get away with murder? Some people think so. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now? A total nut job!”

An autopsy showed that Lori Klausutis, who worked in Scarborough’s Fort Walton Beach congressional office, collapsed due to an undiagnosed heart condition and suffered a fatal blow to the head as she fell.

Scarborough reacted to the president’s tweet moments later on the air, asking Trump — a regular viewer of the show he claims to hate — to turn off the television and get to work on the coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why don’t you stop tweeting?” Scarborough said. “Why don’t you turn off the television, and why don’t you start working, okay? You do your job, we’ll do ours. America will be much better off for that. Just go, turn off the TV, Donald.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika may have set Trump off by calling him a ‘little baby’

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski poured ridicule and scorn on President Donald Trump for running away "like a little baby" from women reporters asking him questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Morning Joe" hosts played video multiple times of the spectacle, which they agreed had been motivated by Trump's racism and misogyny, and said the president looked weak and small during the exchange.

"It's very disturbing," Brzezinski said. "It's freaking nuts -- really weird."

"He sure looked weak," Scarborough agreed. "Also, of course, what a racist response to a CBS reporter [Weijia Jiang]. I think she's from West Virginia, if I'm not mistaken."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘We’re angry and scared’: Tesla worker lashes out at Elon Musk for reopening California plant

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk this week said he was defying public health protocols to reopen an Alameda County car manufacturing plant in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Musk, who in recent weeks has come under fire for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus, said on Monday that he was willing to risk arrest to restart work at his plant.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump smears Joe Scarborough and calls for cold case investigation: ‘Did he get away with murder? Some people think so’

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump accused MSNBC's Joe Scarborough of murder -- and urged authorities to open a cold case investigation.

Trump has lobbed allegations against the "Morning Joe" host, a former friend turned daily critic, related to the death of one of his congressional staffers in 2001, including as recently as last week.

"When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida," Trump tweeted. "Did he get away with murder? Some people think so. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now? A total nut job!"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image