Trump smears Joe Scarborough and calls for cold case investigation: ‘Did he get away with murder? Some people think so’

President Donald Trump accused MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough of murder — and urged authorities to open a cold case investigation — after the “Morning Joe” host called him a “little baby” about 20 minutes earlier.

Trump has lobbed allegations against Scarborough, a former friend turned daily critic, related to the death of one of his congressional staffers in 2001, including as recently as last week.

“When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida,” Trump tweeted. “Did he get away with murder? Some people think so. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now? A total nut job!”

An autopsy showed that Lori Klausutis, who worked in Scarborough’s Fort Walton Beach congressional office, collapsed due to an undiagnosed heart condition and suffered a fatal blow to the head as she fell.

Scarborough reacted to the president’s tweet moments later on the air, asking Trump — a regular viewer of the show he claims to hate — to turn off the television and get to work on the coronavirus.

“Why don’t you stop tweeting?” Scarborough said. “Why don’t you turn off the television, and why don’t you start working, okay? You do your job, we’ll do ours. America will be much better off for that. Just go, turn off the TV, Donald.”