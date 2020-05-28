MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts Trump for tweeting out ‘vile’ attacks to distract from 100,000 coronavirus deaths

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough hammered President Donald Trump for tweeting out “vile” slurs and attacks to distract from his coronavirus failures.
The U.S. crossed 100,000 dead from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the president is accusing the “Morning Joe” host of murder, threatening executive action against social media companies and retweeting videos calling for the executions of Democrats.
“He’s known that the 100,000 mark death milestone was coming,” Scarborough said. “He has done whatever he could do, including something I know about very well, hurt a family in Florida, just because he wants to distract. He wants to have fights with cable news hosts, fights with Twitter. He wants the public to follow that because he doesn’t want us talking about the fact that, back on Jan. 22, he told CNBC while he was in Davos that he wasn’t worried at all, that this was just one person coming in from China, it would be fine. A month later, he said it was 15 people but it would soon be down to zero.”
“After one warning after warning, from the State Department, from the Pentagon, from the intel community, he got all of these warnings, and he doesn’t want people to talk about that,” Scarborough added. “He wants them to talk about how vile his tweets are or how dangerous his fights with Twitter is. He wants that to consume the top of every hour on cable news instead of this 100,000 person mark — 100,000 Americans, dead.”
Amy Cooper is just the latest example of white women using their privilege and femininity to terrorize black men, according to a new column from Charles Blow.
The New York Times columnist explains that a video recording of an incident involving Cooper, an investment manager, and Christian Cooper, a science editor, has a long and shameful historical precedent.
"This racial street theater against black people is an endemic, primal feature of the Republic," Blow write. "Specifically, I am enraged by white women weaponizing racial anxiety, using their white femininity to activate systems of white terror against black men. This has long been a power white women realized they had and that they exerted."
To learn how New Zealand has largely eliminated COVID-19, we continue our extended interview with Michael Baker, an epidemiologist who is a member of the New Zealand Ministry of Health’s Technical Advisory Group and advising the government on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He describes how the country’s response compares to the government actions in the United States and worldwide.
This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.
AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org, The Quarantine Report. I’m Amy Goodman, with Juan González, as we bring you Part 2 of our discussion of New Zealand.
The Trump White House has decided against releasing midyear economic projections this summer, breaking precedent at a time when unemployment is expected to top 20 percent.
The Washington Post reports that the administration is not releasing updated economic projections that "would almost certainly codify an administration assessment that the coronavirus pandemic has led to a severe economic downturn" with massive job losses that have topped 36 million in just two months.