MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts Trump for tweeting out ‘vile’ attacks to distract from 100,000 coronavirus deaths

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough hammered President Donald Trump for tweeting out “vile” slurs and attacks to distract from his coronavirus failures.

The U.S. crossed 100,000 dead from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the president is accusing the “Morning Joe” host of murder, threatening executive action against social media companies and retweeting videos calling for the executions of Democrats.

“He’s known that the 100,000 mark death milestone was coming,” Scarborough said. “He has done whatever he could do, including something I know about very well, hurt a family in Florida, just because he wants to distract. He wants to have fights with cable news hosts, fights with Twitter. He wants the public to follow that because he doesn’t want us talking about the fact that, back on Jan. 22, he told CNBC while he was in Davos that he wasn’t worried at all, that this was just one person coming in from China, it would be fine. A month later, he said it was 15 people but it would soon be down to zero.”

“After one warning after warning, from the State Department, from the Pentagon, from the intel community, he got all of these warnings, and he doesn’t want people to talk about that,” Scarborough added. “He wants them to talk about how vile his tweets are or how dangerous his fights with Twitter is. He wants that to consume the top of every hour on cable news instead of this 100,000 person mark — 100,000 Americans, dead.”