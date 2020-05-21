Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Not their fault’: Trump tells Michigan not to blame Ford Motors for his refusal to wear a mask

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump defended his refusal to wear a mask while visiting a Ford plant on Thursday evening.

“President Donald Trump on Thursday did not wear a mask for coronavirus protection during the public part of touring a Ford Motor Co. plant in Michigan, despite a state law and company policy requiring facial coverings there,” CNBC reported. “Trump, who has consistently refused to wear a mask in public, was visiting Ford’s Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti, which has a policy of requiring masks there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Trump was no longer welcome in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s claim of bringing business back to Michigan and creating jobs does not match with the reality of the situation.

“Michigan’s jobless rate topped 22% in April, the state said Wednesday, likely an all-time high for the state, as widespread layoffs continued in the month as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” the Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday. “Nearly 1.05 million unemployment claims were filed in Michigan in April, also an all-time high, according to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget. The previous peak was 725,000 claims in June 2009 during the recession, the department said.”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Is Bill Barr trying to rewrite the conclusions of the Mueller report?

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Attorney General William Barr held a series of previously unreported meetings last spring with the prosecutor he tapped to review former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Was fired State Department IG about to blow open the defining scandal of Trump’s presidency?

Published

43 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

There’s a powerful case to be made that the coronavirus crisis — with its mounting evidence that earlier and more aggressive U.S. intervention in March could have saved thousands of lives — isn’t the first or only time that people have died needlessly because of Donald Trump’s unfitness for the presidency.For more than two years, civilians in Yemen — where a humanitarian crisis caused by a ceaseless Saudi Arabian military campaign has killed tens of thousands and exposed millions to the risk of starvation and disease — have successfully convinced top Americans in both political parties that it... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Pompeo tried to fast-track Saudi arms deal that caused IG alarm: report

Published

51 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ordered his aides to come up with a justification for an emergency order expediting a controversial Saudi arms deal.

"Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ordered officials in the State Department to find a justification for the emergency authorization he had already decided to invoke to speed up an $8 billion arms deal with several Middle Eastern nations and conceal it from scrutiny, CNN reports," wrote Blake Montgomery.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image