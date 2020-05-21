‘Not their fault’: Trump tells Michigan not to blame Ford Motors for his refusal to wear a mask

President Donald Trump defended his refusal to wear a mask while visiting a Ford plant on Thursday evening.

“President Donald Trump on Thursday did not wear a mask for coronavirus protection during the public part of touring a Ford Motor Co. plant in Michigan, despite a state law and company policy requiring facial coverings there,” CNBC reported. “Trump, who has consistently refused to wear a mask in public, was visiting Ford’s Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti, which has a policy of requiring masks there.”

In response, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Trump was no longer welcome in the state.

The Wacky Do Nothing Attorney General of Michigan, Dana Nessel, is viciously threatening Ford Motor Company for the fact that I inspected a Ventilator plant without a mask. Not their fault, & I did put on a mask. No wonder many auto companies left Michigan, until I came along! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

Do nothing A.G. of the Great State of Michigan, Dana Nessel, should not be taking her anger and stupidity out on Ford Motor – they might get upset with you and leave the state, like so many other companies have – until I came along and brought business back to Michigan. JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

Trump’s claim of bringing business back to Michigan and creating jobs does not match with the reality of the situation.

“Michigan’s jobless rate topped 22% in April, the state said Wednesday, likely an all-time high for the state, as widespread layoffs continued in the month as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” the Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday. “Nearly 1.05 million unemployment claims were filed in Michigan in April, also an all-time high, according to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget. The previous peak was 725,000 claims in June 2009 during the recession, the department said.”

Watch: