Notorious fake news purveyor pushing coronavirus misinformation from Macedonia

Published

2 hours ago

on

A notorious fake news purveyor who helped amplify President Donald Trump’s first campaign is now pushing coronavirus conspiracy theories in this election cycle.

Teodor Mircevski, who operated fake news sites aimed at Americans from Macedonia, has been amplifying coronavirus misinformation ahead of the 2020 election, according to an analysis by The Daily Beast.

The DomainTools database shows an address for Mircevski in Veles, Macedonia, for sites posing as legitimate U.S. news websites, a method he and some teenagers from his country had done to rake in advertising money four years ago.

One of those sites posing as an ABC affiliate gained viral attention for a phony story about a West Virginia woman who allegedly shot and killed a pedophile attempting to attack her daughter, but the real Morgantown sheriff had to announce the story was a fake.

The site lists a fake address for the fake affiliate in Denver that was generated by an application meant to test data loss prevention tools, and the site’s domain name recorded in in RiskIQ’s database shows a Gmail address associated with Mircevski, according to The Daily Beast.

In addition to the viral story about the pedophile shooing, Mircevski’s have promoted sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden and amplified Rudy Giuliani’s claims that link Dr. Anthony Fauci to a Wuhan lab where some conservatives have claimed — without evidence — the coronavirus originated.

Mircevski is also affiliated with ConservativeFighters.org or AmericanPatriotDaily.com sites that generate high levels of social media engagement despite highly dubious sourcing for their reports.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin: 'It's a great time for people to explore America'

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin argued on Monday that people should go out and "explore America" during the pandemic.

During a telephone interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, Mnuchin said that President Donald Trump is looking for ways to stimulate travel.

"Do you think that international travel will be opened up this year?" Bartiromo wondered.

"Too hard to tell at this point," Mnuchin replied. "Our priority is opening up the domestic economy. Obviously, for business people that do need to travel, there will be travel on a limited basis."

"But it's a great time for people to explore America," he added. "A lot of people haven't seen many parts of America. I wish I could get back on the road soon."

2020 Election

Trump campaign's big plans to attract Black voters goes up in smoke due to COVID-19 debacle: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the job of Donald Trump's campaign staffers to attract African-American voters, already seen as an uphill battle, has become more difficult as the coronavirus pandemic has hit Black Americans disproportionately.

It was already highly unlikely that Trump, who won just 8 percent of the African-American vote in 2016, would make inroads in the black community where he is deeply unpopular according to polling.

Conservative columnist says if we survive the coronavirus crisis it will be due to diligent governors — not Trump

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin shredded President Donald Trump's failed response to the COVID-19 crisis, saying that if the United States makes it through, it will be as a result of the diligent dedication of American governors and in spite of Trump.

"There is no guidebook," wrote Rubin on Monday. She noted that the Trump administration had a guidebook from the previous administration, but threw it out. The president has appeared a stark contrast to governors, as "narcissistic, ignorant, devoid of empathy, resistant to reason and never, ever willing to admit error."

