Obama inserts himself between Trump and states with tips for reopening during pandemic

President Donald Trump spent Saturday at one of his golf courses as The New York Times prepared a “jaw-dropping” front page honoring coronavirus fatalities.

Also on Saturday, former President Barack Obama stepped into the leadership void to offer advice for states as they relax COVID-19 lockdowns.

“As all 50 states begin the process of reopening, here are three articles that offer some lessons from other countries about the tradeoffs and policies involved,” Obama posted on Twitter.

The first article highlighted the European approach of safeguarding payroll, an approach that was rejected by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) during previous rounds of relief.

The second article examined South Korea’s focus on testing. The third examined unique approach taken by Sweden.

