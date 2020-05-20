‘Objectively nuts’: Trump’s threat against Michigan over absentee ballot applications stuns observers

President Donald Trump stunned many observers on Wednesday morning when he threatened to cut off federal aid to Michigan at a time when the state is dealing with both the COVID-19 pandemic and mass flooding caused by a burst dam.

“Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election,” the president wrote. “This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s threat against Michigan was sparked by Michigan sending out absentee ballot applications to all of its registered voters as a way to give them the opportunity to vote by mail and thus avoid having to head to the polls in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many Twitter users responded to Trump’s threat by pointing out that he incorrectly said that Michigan residents were getting ballots when they were actually just getting applications, while others said that the president threatening a state’s funding was an abuse of power similar to the one he was impeached for when he held up aid to Ukraine until it launched an investigation into presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Check out some reactions below.

This is objectively nuts and the exact sort of scenario that the constitutional law professors warned about during impeachment hearings. https://t.co/61Pl5QSfPJ — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 20, 2020

So much for states’ rights. https://t.co/dZvBCv1E6r — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) May 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

If Trump were as interested in fighting viruses as he is in fighting voting, a lot more Americans would be alive right now. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) May 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Wrong again dickhead. They're sending applications, but keep attacking Michigan. https://t.co/sYF8wqtcHV — John Weaver (@jwgop) May 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This would be a bad tweet even if it were true. But Michigan is sending out absentee ballot -applications- to those 7.7 million people. Not the ballots themselves. https://t.co/nlFRZTT6v3 — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) May 20, 2020

And that he’s threatening the state at the exact moment two dams failed and a flood is about to hit one of their cities shows what a moral nightmare he is. https://t.co/yEAL1H1GET — John Hagner (@JHagner) May 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re complaining about more Americans having access to voting what you’re really doing is telling on yourself https://t.co/16cwdY6Phj — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) May 20, 2020

Breaking: You’re the biggest fraud on the planet, you’ve might have fooled me in 2016, but I’ll be damn sure I won’t let you fool me and others come November. Rest assured, I’m far from being the only former Trump supporter. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) May 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT