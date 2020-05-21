‘Positively stupid’: Trump sparks confusion over his COVID-19 test results

President Donald Trump fumbled his explanation for whether he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The president told reporters Thursday that he had “tested very positively” for the potentially deadly virus, but then tried to clear up that he was not infected with COVID-19.

“I tested very positively in another sense,” Trump told reporters. “So this morning, I tested positively toward negative, right? So, no, I tested perfectly this morning, meaning I tested negative. But that’s a way of saying it — positively toward the negative.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is a quote from Trump: "I tested very positively in another sense so— this morning. Yeah. I tested positively toward negative, right. So. I tested perfectly this morning. Meaning I tested negative." pic.twitter.com/xA0DBUcfr9 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 21, 2020

Social media users were confused.

Did Trump just say he tested positively negative today for COVID19??

What does that even mean? — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) May 21, 2020

Accentuate the positive toward the negative positively https://t.co/Mt3qRO2pnS — Daniel Larison (@DanielLarison) May 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He's consistently inconsistent, which makes his positively negative result an unbearably bearable expectedly unexpected answer. https://t.co/ZVFoVZJ5Sk — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump tests positively toward the cognitively impaired, the demented, the mentally ill, the seriously disturbed. This type of garbled thought and speech is common in dementia. #Presidementia #TrumpDementiaSyndrome #MAGA2020 #TrumpWontDebate pic.twitter.com/mw3av0ZLe7 — John M. Talmadge, MD (@JohnMTalmadgeMD) May 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Positively stupid. — Scott Wilson (@RScottWilson) May 21, 2020

The President of United States says that he tested “positively” for coronavirus. By which he means the result was negative. — Narrated President (@NarratedPOTUS) May 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

TFW you test very positively towards negative pic.twitter.com/8D30bR8jPF — David Neary (@DeusExCinema) May 21, 2020

Trump just said he “tested positively towards negative” regarding the coronavirus. Because you and I used Elmer’s Glue as children to stick stuff together while he sniffed the hell out of it and ate it. — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) May 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

His poll numbers are very positively negative too so🤷‍♂️ — Jonathan Selbin (@JonathanSelbin) May 21, 2020

He’s positively negative, in one of those many per capita ways. https://t.co/3upgi6Kyxa — John Middleton (@jdmiddleton55) May 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT