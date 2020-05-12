‘Pressure is getting to Donald Trump’: CNN’s Harwood says president is breaking down with ‘nonsense tweets’
President Donald Trump posted a wild spree of tweets on Tuesday morning that included unhinged and baseless accusations that “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough murdered an intern two decades ago.
CNN White House reporter John Harwood said that the president’s crazed tirades reflect the fact that he is not in control of the COVID-19 pandemic that so far has claimed the lives of 80,000 Americans.
“What is happening is the pressure is getting to Donald Trump,” he said. “You can see it in the nonsense tweets this morning.”
Harwood then explained that Trump is so desperate for the pandemic to be over that he’s pushing states to reopen their economies even though they haven’t met his own administration’s criteria for doing so.
“As his poll numbers decline, he feels the need to rapidly push for a reopening, even though many states are not meeting those guidelines and you still have a significant death toll, significant case numbers,” Harwood explains.
CNN
CNN
CNN’s Berman shames Trump for posting Twitter ‘diarrhea’ as Americans die from COVID-19
CNN's John Berman on Tuesday shamed President Donald Trump for spending his mornings writing crazed tweets about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough instead of focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic.
"President Trump is having a sort of diarrhea of the tweet this morning," Berman said. "He's done a dozen or so tweets this morning and, as far as I can tell, none of them are actually focused on coronavirus. His head is somewhere else."
Berman said it was bizarre to see Trump tweeting about cable TV shows and celebrities at a time when more than 80,000 Americans have died from the virus and the unemployment rate has shot to its highest level since the Great Depression.
Trump smacked down by CNN with supercut of him melting down when grilled by female reporters
During a panel discussion on Donald Trump's meltdown on two female reporters in the Rose Garden on Monday that culminated with him ending his press conference and stomping off in a huff, CNN's Alisyn Camerota rand a supercut of clips of the president lashing out at women reporters in particular when put on the spot.
During Monday's proceedings, the president was pressed by CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang about what appeared to be a racist retort to her about coronavirus testing in China which then led to a confrontation with Kaitlan Collins of CNN who refused to yield to the president -- who then walked out.