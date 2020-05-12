‘Pressure is getting to Donald Trump’: CNN’s Harwood says president is breaking down with ‘nonsense tweets’

President Donald Trump posted a wild spree of tweets on Tuesday morning that included unhinged and baseless accusations that “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough murdered an intern two decades ago.

CNN White House reporter John Harwood said that the president’s crazed tirades reflect the fact that he is not in control of the COVID-19 pandemic that so far has claimed the lives of 80,000 Americans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What is happening is the pressure is getting to Donald Trump,” he said. “You can see it in the nonsense tweets this morning.”

Harwood then explained that Trump is so desperate for the pandemic to be over that he’s pushing states to reopen their economies even though they haven’t met his own administration’s criteria for doing so.

“As his poll numbers decline, he feels the need to rapidly push for a reopening, even though many states are not meeting those guidelines and you still have a significant death toll, significant case numbers,” Harwood explains.