Rep. James Clyburn tells The View’s Meghan McCain how Biden can win over black Trump supporters
“The View” co-host Meghan McCain asked Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) what he would say to black men thinking of voting for President Donald Trump.
The South Carolina Democrat appeared on the ABC talk show to discuss Joe Biden’s recent “you ain’t black” remarks about black Trump supporters, and McCain asked the lawmaker what he would say to win over those voters.
“In 2016, 16 percent of college-educated black men voted for President Trump, and it seems like in 2020 his campaign is trying to focus on increasing that number,” McCain said. “What would you say of those men who think that Trump is more in line with his views on the economy, business, growth and religion?”
Clyburn said the choice should be clear.
“I would ask him to take a hard look at the record,” Clyburn said. “There was a question asked by President Trump last time — what have you got to lose? All I would say is look back over the last three and a half years, almost four, and take a little calculation of what you have lost. What have you lost since the last election, and that will answer the question for you — and if you want to keep losing and that’s what you want to see going forward, then keep voting that way.”
Clyburn said the coronavirus pandemic had exposed the inequalities he’d worked to correct, and he said the U.S. was in great need of a course correction.
“This is an opportunity for us to restructure things in a more perfect vision,” he said. “That’s what I said, and it got weaponized against me. Leader McConnell went on the floor and called me out by position as having said that. I don’t back away from that. Our health care system needs to be restructured, our educational system needs to be restructured, not everybody is seeing it. Our kids are about to lose a second year of school. Health care, we cannot get rid of this pandemic unless we do something about health care. We’ve got to test, we’ve got to trace, we’ve got to isolate and we’ve got to treat.”
“I would say to these people who voted [for Trump] the last time, think about where you are today, think about where you were back in 2016, and if you want to be same place four years from now, then cast your vote the way you did the last time,” he added.
Trump will be remembered for golfing as the COVID-19 death toll neared 100,000 in the US: Pulitzer Prize winner
In his column for the Washington Post, Pulitzer Prize winner Eugene Robinson said the enduring image that will come out of Donald Trump's tenure as the leader of the United States will be the president golfing as Americans hunkered down in their homes and the U.S. coronavirus death toll neared 100,000.
Trump's golf outings twice on Memorial Day weekend were roundly criticized and Robinson stated that history will not forget the president's blithe disregard for how he looked despite the best efforts of the Secret Service to keep the press from filming him.
Kushner ridiculed for thinking he can take over and rewrite the GOP’s 2020 platform: ‘Good luck with that’
In a column for Bloomberg, former political scientist Jonathan Bernstein explained that White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is doomed to failure as he takes on another task for father-in-law Donald Trump: re-doing the Republican Party platform before the 2020 election.
According to the columnist: "Good luck with that."
As Bernstein notes, party platforms are essentially worthless exercises in public relations that are rarely adhered to, and, despite that, there is no way senior GOP officials are going to let him hijack the process and the wording.