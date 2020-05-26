Rep. James Clyburn tells The View’s Meghan McCain how Biden can win over black Trump supporters

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain asked Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) what he would say to black men thinking of voting for President Donald Trump.

The South Carolina Democrat appeared on the ABC talk show to discuss Joe Biden’s recent “you ain’t black” remarks about black Trump supporters, and McCain asked the lawmaker what he would say to win over those voters.

“In 2016, 16 percent of college-educated black men voted for President Trump, and it seems like in 2020 his campaign is trying to focus on increasing that number,” McCain said. “What would you say of those men who think that Trump is more in line with his views on the economy, business, growth and religion?”

Clyburn said the choice should be clear.

“I would ask him to take a hard look at the record,” Clyburn said. “There was a question asked by President Trump last time — what have you got to lose? All I would say is look back over the last three and a half years, almost four, and take a little calculation of what you have lost. What have you lost since the last election, and that will answer the question for you — and if you want to keep losing and that’s what you want to see going forward, then keep voting that way.”

Clyburn said the coronavirus pandemic had exposed the inequalities he’d worked to correct, and he said the U.S. was in great need of a course correction.

“This is an opportunity for us to restructure things in a more perfect vision,” he said. “That’s what I said, and it got weaponized against me. Leader McConnell went on the floor and called me out by position as having said that. I don’t back away from that. Our health care system needs to be restructured, our educational system needs to be restructured, not everybody is seeing it. Our kids are about to lose a second year of school. Health care, we cannot get rid of this pandemic unless we do something about health care. We’ve got to test, we’ve got to trace, we’ve got to isolate and we’ve got to treat.”

“I would say to these people who voted [for Trump] the last time, think about where you are today, think about where you were back in 2016, and if you want to be same place four years from now, then cast your vote the way you did the last time,” he added.