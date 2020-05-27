Rudy Giuliani and his alleged mistress praise hydroxychloroquine on his ‘sad’ radio show ‘that no one listens to’

This Monday, Rudy Giuliani interviewed a woman alleged to be his mistress where they praised the benefits of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a cure for coronavirus.

During the interview on Giuliani’s Uncovering the Truth program, Giuliani repeatedly referred to Maria Ryan, the CEO of a small New Hampshire hospital, as “doctor.” Ryan was accused by Giuliani’s third wife of having an affair throughout their marriage. Giuliani has denied the affair.

The two claimed that hydroxychloroquine was safe and effective in the fight against coronavirus.

“We spent some time looking at all the studies available, and there’s many available… there’s a pretty good study from France but also studies in Italy, Turkey and China, a very comprehensive study from Brazil that I liked…and they concluded that hydroxychloroqine, or as its referred to in the laboratory that HCQ, that HCQ is over 90 percent effective,” Ryan said.

“I consider this like battlefield learning,” Giuliani said. “These doctors are looking at the cases and what works and doesn’t work.”

According to a D.C. insider speaking to Page Six, it’s “pretty sad to see Rudy’s decline from ‘America’s mayor’ to hawking snake oil cures on a radio show that no one listens to.”

“At this rate, he’s going to be touting drinking bleach as a coronavirus cure on late-night infomercials before too long,” the insider added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced this Monday that it was suspending a trial of hydroxychloroquine due to the potential risks of the drug.