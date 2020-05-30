Quantcast
Connect with us

Secret Service undercuts Trump’s accusation DC’s mayor made police stand down against protesters: CNN

Published

10 mins ago

on

In the wake of furious police brutality protests in Washington, D.C. on Friday that left federal buildings vandalized and briefly forced the White House to lock down, President Donald Trump claimed that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made the protests worse by refusing to allow the Metropolitan Police to “get involved” and handle crowd control.

But on Saturday, the Secret Service issued a statement saying, among other things, that “the Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Park Police were on the scene.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins noted, this would appear to be a direct contradiction of Trump’s claim that Bowser forced the city police to stand down.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Secret Service undercuts Trump’s accusation DC’s mayor made police stand down against protesters: CNN

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 30, 2020

By

In the wake of furious police brutality protests in Washington, D.C. on Friday that left federal buildings vandalized and briefly forced the White House to lock down, President Donald Trump claimed that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made the protests worse by refusing to allow the Metropolitan Police to "get involved" and handle crowd control.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘MAGA loves the Black people’: Trump blows off accusation he’s trying to incite violence with ‘MAGA NIGHT’ tweet

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 30, 2020

By

On his way to Florida to witness the SpaceX launch, Donald Trump stopped to talk to reporters where he dismissed a question about the intent of a Saturday morning tweet taken by many to encourage his followers to show up outside the White House on Saturday night and confront George Floyd protesters.

Earlier in the day, the president tweeted, “The professionally managed so-called ‘protesters’ at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Anti-intellectualism is back — because it never went away. And it’s killing Americans

Published

55 mins ago

on

May 30, 2020

By

The late Gore Vidal once confessed, with characteristic rapier wit, "I love stupidity. It excites me." But the excitement and hilarity of human foibles and failures diminish rapidly when the consequences include more than 100,000 corpses.

This article first appeared on Salon.

Stupidity is a steadfast provider of humor and tragedy in Freedom Central, otherwise known as the United States. Recent highlights of American imbecility stretch from the creation of reality television to the election of a man that genre made famous, who boasted of his own intelligence with the claim, "I know words. I have the best words."

Continue Reading
 
 