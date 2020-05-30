Secret Service undercuts Trump’s accusation DC’s mayor made police stand down against protesters: CNN

In the wake of furious police brutality protests in Washington, D.C. on Friday that left federal buildings vandalized and briefly forced the White House to lock down, President Donald Trump claimed that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made the protests worse by refusing to allow the Metropolitan Police to “get involved” and handle crowd control.

But on Saturday, the Secret Service issued a statement saying, among other things, that “the Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Park Police were on the scene.”

Secret Service statement on Pennsylvania Avenue demonstrations: pic.twitter.com/ZaTtG9iCkR — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 30, 2020

As CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins noted, this would appear to be a direct contradiction of Trump’s claim that Bowser forced the city police to stand down.

This statement seems to contradict the president, who said the D.C. mayor wouldn’t let Metropolitan Police get involved. https://t.co/V5Sf8vFegm — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 30, 2020