White House goes into lockdown as George Floyd protests in DC rage hotter

On Friday, CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang reported that the White House has now issued lockdown orders.

The development comes as protests against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota have spread to Washington, D.C. and crowds are growing angrier. Earlier in the evening, a protester scaled the wall of a federal building and spray-painted an obscene anti-Trump message above a window.

The White House is currently under lockdown orders. https://t.co/LasnCIjkum — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) May 29, 2020

The protests have been raging for three straight days, and were exacerbated on Thursday after the Hennepin County Attorney said there was evidence that weighed against charges. After a night of riots, the attorney has moved to charge the main officer with third-degree murder and manslaughter.