Steve Mnuchin slammed for trying to zing Axl Rose on Twitter: ‘You mad, bro?’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin let himself get drawn into a Twitter fight with Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose, who called him “officially an asshole.” Mnuchin replied “What have you done for America lately?”

Mnuchin was swiftly deluged in mockery from commenters on social media. Some of them made fun of Mnuchin for accidentally using the Liberian flag emoji instead of the American flag and having to redo the tweet.

Maddow outs Colorado beef plant processing plant for refusing to test workers after health dept. says they must

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow outed the Colorado beef processing plant, JBS USA, that was mandated to test all of its employees, but once a large number of the managers came up positive they stopped testing.

White House coronavirus task force chief Mike Pence said that the were handling the situation.

"The plant was working with the White House directly, I mean they're being talked about publicly by the vice president, about how they're going to surge testing resources there," said Maddow. "The company who runs that plant in Greeley put out a statement that same day. Saying, 'Today, JBS USA announces it is working in partnership with the U.S. federal government, the Colorado governor and the U.S. Sen. Corey Gardner to secure COVID-19 tests for all of its team members, at the Greeley, Colorado, beef production facility.'"

Americans are getting a rude awakening for why the US should never be run like a family business: columnist

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

On Wednesday, writing for The Washington Post, columnist Karen Tumulty tore into President Donald Trump for entrusting life or death policy matters to his inept son-in-law.

"Whenever a member of the Trump family gets involved with a project, it is always smart to keep an eye out for the grift," wrote Tumulty. "We might have hoped that a pandemic that has already cost more than 70,000 Americans their lives would be an exception to this rule. But no. President Trump’s decision to again put his unqualified son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in charge of a team charged with a vital national security interest — this time, procuring crucial supplies and protective equipment for hospitals and others on the front lines of fighting the coronavirus — is producing the usual results: incompetence and cronyism."

Gun-waving SUV driver crashed car into group paying tribute to Pennsylvania nurses and healthcare workers

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

During Nurse Appreciation Week a group of Delaware County, Pennsylvania citizens socially distanced in their cars to thank nurses and healthcare workers, only to be disrupted by a gun-waving SUV driver.

According to PennLive, the cars paraded to thank Mercy Fitzgerald Medical Center staff when police say "the male suspect threatened to hurt people while waving the gun."

It resulted in a police chase where the SUV ultimately crashed and flipped on its side. The man was then arrested, though police have yet to release the man's name or his reason for going on the attack.

