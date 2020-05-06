Steve Mnuchin slammed for trying to zing Axl Rose on Twitter: ‘You mad, bro?’

On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin let himself get drawn into a Twitter fight with Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose, who called him “officially an asshole.” Mnuchin replied “What have you done for America lately?”

Mnuchin was swiftly deluged in mockery from commenters on social media. Some of them made fun of Mnuchin for accidentally using the Liberian flag emoji instead of the American flag and having to redo the tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh, that was good. So very good. — Mike 🌹 Miller (@AxisBio47) May 7, 2020

Clearly, more than you since I'm sure Axl would know the difference between the American flag and the Liberian one. — Dixieann (@Dixieann18) May 7, 2020

Axl and @gunsnroses had an enormous 4 year tour that generated boatloads of tax revenue for you to pump back into the market. You should be thanking him, not trolling him. pic.twitter.com/mETkj9qH9n — roo (@Rooroxx) May 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Axl is an artist w/ millions of fans, hit records, & contributed to charity. Steve is a former investment banker and wannabe producer, who stumbled his way into becoming Secretary of the Treasury & is part of the bungled federal response 2 COVID19 & PPP loan program. Axl > Steve pic.twitter.com/HYRYjDMXD5 — Dwight Williams (@dwight_esq) May 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ask not what you can do for your country – ask what your country can do for me and the 1%." -Steve Mnuchin — That's me done (@sparky_dogs) May 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Axl is right. He's always been right:

🎶

"I don't need your civil war

It feeds the rich while it buries the poor

Your power hungry sellin' soldiers

In a human grocery store"

🎶

✌️ — Jon.J (@Jage3) May 7, 2020

He's done some good stealing https://t.co/Q5Ra7hqAcN — JeffreyAble (@Jable35526152) May 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He didn’t delay coronavirus economic recovery checks so Trump could get his name on them. — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) May 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Axl isn’t searching his name on Twitter to try and dunk on people during one of the worst economic collapses in our nations history…while he is supposed to be managing our fiscal policy — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) May 7, 2020

Remember when Madeline Albright tried to stab Duff? — (((Werewolf Bar Kochba))) (@dickius) May 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I'm sure without his permission. — Mz. Cabibi (@SoulofDemocracy) May 7, 2020