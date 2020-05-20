Quantcast
Connect with us

‘The absurd has become reality’: Impeachment lawyer says Trump’s threats against states prove Democrats’ case

Published

1 min ago

on

The top Democratic lawyer during the impeachment trial says President Donald Trump’s threats against states proves their case against him.

Daniel Goldman, majority counsel in the impeachment inquiry and staff counsel to the House managers during the trial, said the president had attempted to extort states by threatening to withhold aid if they went through with plans to expand voting by mail during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just a friendly reminder that the President’s attempted extortion of states was anticipated,” Goldman tweeted.

Goldman cited impeachment witness Pamela Karlan, a Stanford Law professor who testified during the trial that Trump’s request for assistance from Ukraine was similar to him asking a state’s governor to perform a favor in exchange for disaster assistance.

“In fact, it was a hypothetical designed to show how absurd that would be,” Goldman tweeted. “The absurd has sadly become reality.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Kellyanne Conway suggests Joe Biden is picking a woman vice president to have sex with her

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday suggested that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is picking a woman vice president to have sex with her "like co-ed at the end of a frat party."

During an appearance on Fox News, Conway was asked about the possibility that Biden could pick former National Security Adviser Susan Rice as his running mate.

"You've seen the long short list of Joe Biden's V.P. choices," Conway said. "They all happen to be female. He sounds like co-ed at the end of a frat party.... 'I need a woman!'"

"So now he has binders of women and he's looking through," she added. "And he's got people like Sally Yates and Susan Rice on this list. And those who are two women who were very involved in the shenanigans that were happening in the days before [Trump took office]. She can't be trusted and she's proved that."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP House candidate called black voters ‘political slaves’ in newly unearthed racist Facebook posts

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

Republican Ted Howze, who is running for Congress in California's 10th congressional district, once described 95 percent of black voters as "political slaves" in a racist Facebook post unearthed by Politico this week.

In a Facebook post from July 2016, Howze attacked the Black Lives Matter movement and questioned why the vast majority of black voters support Democrats over Republicans.

"As a culture 95% percent of you vote in lock step for the same political party who held you as physical slaves and now wish to keep you as political slaves unable to effect (sic) any real change for the better," he wrote.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr is trying to protect his boss — is Lindsey Graham shoving him off a cliff?

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

Earlier this week Attorney General Bill Barr held a press conference at the Justice Department, supposedly about a recent terrorism arrest in South Florida. But nobody cared about that and neither did Barr.

This article was originally published at Salon

He was there to talk about "Obamagate," and everyone knew it. Barr had an announcement to make about special counsel John Durham's "investigation of the investigation," meaning his attempt to blame the Russia investigation on a conspiracy within the Obama administration:

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image