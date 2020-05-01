Quantcast
Connect with us

The View’s Meghan McCain credits Trump for rescuing economy from Obama to bash his COVID-19 messaging

Published

1 min ago

on

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain suggested that President Donald Trump rescued the economy from former President Barack Obama.

McCain’s praise came with a double edge, however, as she ripped the current president’s blundered response to the coronavirus pandemic and his inability to find his political footing afterward.

“We are at 30 million people officially on unemployment,” McCain said, “which has officially surpassed the the level it was at during the Great Depression. A lot of people in a lot of pain, and we’re seeing pictures of people just — food banks just completely overwhelmed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president and his son-in-law Jared Kushner praised the administration’s response, despite more than 63,000 dead and a wrecked economy, and McCain said Trump had fumbled his political messaging.

“This is not a moment in time to be bragging where we’re at, and as President [Harry] Truman said, the buck does stop with the president,” McCain said, “and I would have preferred a Ronald Reagan ‘morning in America’ hopeful optimism, saying, ‘Look, I brought the economy back to this amazing place, and I’ll do it again.'”

The economy did improve under Trump until the pandemic erased years of gains, but the expansion actually began under Obama following the 2008 recession.

“I think his ego continues to get in the way,” McCain said, “and any other conservative president would really highlight themselves when it comes to the economy and fiscal conservatism, and the grit and ingenuity of the American people. Had he come out with something inspirational for the American public, I think it would have been much more effective.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump is parroting McConnell’s rhetoric – and it could blow up in his face: conservative columnist

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Friday, columnist Jennifer Rubin writes out that when President Trump was asked about federal aid to states and states' budget shortfalls, he "took a page" from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s "nasty partisan playbook" by highlighting the states' Democratic leaders.

But as Rubin points out, many red states are trouble well. One state in dire financial condition is Kentucky, McConnell's home state.

"Trump’s effort to slap down blue states, aside from the cruelty, incompetence and self-destructiveness, suggests he is writing off key battlegrounds such as Pennsylvania and Michigan that he’ll need in November," Rubin writes. "But using this as an excuse to stiff all states, he is writing off red states (e.g., Kentucky, Iowa, Texas Ohio), too."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump seeking to start holding rallies again and even possibly profit off pandemic with idea straight from SNL

Published

22 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

The Donald Trump re-election campaign is seeking to start holding rallies again and even to possibly profit off the coronavirus pandemic and the social distancing guidelines – including mask wearing – the president's CDC has mandated.

"The campaign has ordered red, Trump-branded face masks for supporters, according to people familiar with the matter," The Wall Street Journal reports. "Campaign officials have discussed giving away the masks at events or in return for donations, one of the people said."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Betsy DeVos illegally seized student loan borrowers’ wages during pandemic: lawsuit

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

A new lawsuit is accusing Trump Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos of illegally seizing wages from student loan borrowers, despite the fact that there is supposed to be a freeze on student loan payments.

Politico reports that a woman from upstate New York this week filed a lawsuit on behalf of nearly 300,000 borrowers who say that the Department of Education has continued swiping money from their paychecks even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image