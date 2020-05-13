The View’s Meghan McCain questions Whitmer’s authority after Michigan gov says she fears an outbreak of political violence

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has faced armed demonstrators and assassination threats over her stay-at-home orders, and “The View” co-host Meghan McCain argued those armed mobs might have a point.

The Democratic governor has extended social distancing guidelines to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus, and Whitmer admitted to guest co-host Sara Haines that the threats worried her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would be not truthful if I said it didn’t bother me, it certainly does,” Whitmer said.

She thanked Michigan State Police for their protection and lamented that state law allowed guns at the Capitol.

“What we saw last week and what we anticipate seeing tomorrow is those arms being used to intimidate others, being brandished in a way that is to strike fear into others, and that is not legal activity,” Whitmer said. “So this is a terribly concerning development in that we have legislators who are showing up to work wearing bulletproof vests. That is disenfranchising thousands of people in our state if their legislator doesn’t feel safe to go to work and do what their job is. No one should stand in our way of doing our jobs, and I respect people’s right to dissent, but that does not extend to endangering other people’s lives and we take it very seriously.”

McCain then appeared to side with the demonstrators and challenged the governor’s authority to issue executive orders that were unpopular with a vocal minority.

“Maybe it’s the opinion of politicians that these protesters are just violent racists, but the Michigan State Legislature has actually filed a lawsuit against you, claiming that your state of emergency extension to May 28 is unlawful,” McCain said. “Since they did not approve it, are you acting beyond your authority here, and do you understand why there are so many concerned citizens about government overreach at this point?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Whitmer, who had a 57 percent approval rating at the end of last month — with sharp splits along partisan and gender lines — said she understood concerns about her response but claimed lawful authority to take decisive action.

“You know what, I think that that is a robust debate that we should absolutely have,” Whitmer said. “The fact of the matter is every decision that I have made has been on the right side of the constitution and always centered by epidemiology, science, facts and to save lives. Michigan’s had a uniquely tough time with COVID-19. We are the 10th largest state by population in this country, and yet for many weeks we had the third highest number of COVID-19 cases. We still are No. 3 when it comes to the number of deaths in our country, and that’s required that we take this seriously, that we take action.”

Whitmer defended her record, saying statistics showed her orders had worked to slow the spread.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have undoubtedly saved lives, and anyone who is contributing to people not observing the best practices and endangering others is undermining all of that work,” she said. “We’ve taken these actions. We can’t let all of the sacrifice that’s been made be made in vain and watch people drop social distancing and go back to life as normal, and run the risk of — the very real risk of a second wave.”

“These actions we have taken have worked, and I’m confident that … so long as we make decisions around the best science and the public health of our state,” Whitmer added. “We are on the right side of my constitutional authority and I’m going to keep doing my job.”