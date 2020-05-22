‘There will be no Nov. 3 election’: Michael Moore predicts chaos heading into 2020 voting
Michael Moore is growing concerned there won’t be an election this year.
The documentary filmmaker famously predicted President Donald Trump would win the 2016 presidential election, but he’s not quite as confident in his chances this time — assuming ballots are cast in November, reported Vanity Fair.
“There will be no Nov. 3 3 election if things keep going the way they’re going right now,” Moore told the magazine. “I think he would have figured out a way, even without the coronavirus, but this is a gift to him because I think he never really intended on leaving in the first place. He admires dictators, he admires strongmen — wishes he was one. I think the writing is on the wall right now that he is in deep electoral trouble.”
The president doesn’t have the authority to delay or cancel an election, but Joe Biden has warned that Trump might try — although Moore isn’t certain voters will be deciding between the GOP incumbent and former vice president.
“This has been a crazy year, a crazy election year, a crazy year on so many levels,” Moore said. “Anything you would have predicted back in December or January is out the window. The year we thought we were going to have on any level is out the window. So if it’s all out the window, what else is out the window?”
“Nothing is lined up right this year,” he added. “Just because [Biden’s] got the most delegates and everybody’s conceded, it doesn’t mean he’s going to be the nominee. They’re not even going to have a real convention. Anything can happen.”
Lindsey Graham’s own words get thrown back in his face in new anti-Trump attack ad
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is getting hit with a new attack ad that throws the senator's own words back in his face.
The ad, which was produced by a super PAC called "Lindsey Must Go," shows all the times that Graham attacked President Donald Trump before abruptly changing to becoming the president's biggest lapdog after he got elected.
"I think he's a kook," Graham says at the start of the ad. "I think he's crazy. I think he's unfit for office."
The ad then cuts to Graham at a Trump rally repeatedly thanking Trump for being "a damn good president."
Other choice cuts include Graham called Trump a "jackass" who says "one dumb thing after another," before cutting to a clip in 2018 of Graham saying Trump "deserves the Nobel Peace Prize."
Buckle up: How ‘Bush’s Brain’ and Trump’s ego are going to ride Brad Parscale’s Death Star into November
The New York Times has reported that Trump has been getting so angry at the decaying poll numbers that he yelled at campaign manager Brad Parscale and threatened to sue him during a heated phone call. (Parscale reportedly replied, "I love you too," and flew up to Washingon right away to mend fences.)
Trump’s claim Dem governors don’t ‘respect’ churches slapped aside by NYC’s Cardinal Dolan
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" on Friday morning to explain how New York area Catholic churches are planning to reinstitute religious services in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Cardinal Timothy Dola brushed aside accusations from Donald Trump that Democratic governors are hindering the free exercise of religion.
After talking about wanting to get Catholic masses back on track in an age of social distancing, host Alisyn Camerota asked about Trump's claims about government interference.
"President Trump said yesterday that churches are not being treated with respect by Democratic governors. Has that been your experience?" host Camerota asked.