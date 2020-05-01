Quantcast
‘This never happened’: Joe Biden calls for release of any documents related to sex assault accuser

7 mins ago

Joe Biden denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a former Senate staffer decades ago.

Former staffer Tara Reade claims the former Delaware senator and vice president had assaulted her on the job in 1993, but Biden told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” denied her allegations and said he’s not aware of any complaints lodged against him at that time.

“This never happened,” he said. “No, it is not true. I’m saying unequivocally it never happened.”

He also said he was confident that no complaint would be found in his Senate papers, which remain sealed.

“I am confident there is nothing,” he told MSNBC. “There is nothing for me to hide.”

Biden insisted that he had never asked Reade or anyone else to sign a non-disclosure agreement, and he called for the National Archives to release any personnel files involving Reade.

“She has a right to say whatever she wants to say,” he said. “But I have a right to say, ‘Look at the facts,’ and it’s just not true.”

