Tom Hanks’ blood to be used for coronavirus treatment research
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have successfully recovered and have now volunteered to donate their blood and plasma for COVID-19 research. After learning they had coronavirus antibodies, they were approached for studies, the actor revealed on NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! “We will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the ‘Hank-ccine,’” the actor joked on the radio show.“There could be no better ending to this international catastrophe than if the cure turns out to be the blood of Tom Hanks,” host Peter Sagal responded.The couple first tested posi…
COVID-19
Tom Hanks’ blood to be used for coronavirus treatment research
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have successfully recovered and have now volunteered to donate their blood and plasma for COVID-19 research. After learning they had coronavirus antibodies, they were approached for studies, the actor revealed on NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! “We will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the ‘Hank-ccine,'” the actor joked on the radio show.“There could be no better ending to this international catastrophe than if the cure turns out to be the blood of Tom Hanks,” host Peter Sagal responded.The couple first tested posi... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Careful ‘covidiots’: You’re being watched
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Careful, “covidiots.” You’re being watched, you’re being judged, and there’s a decent chance that somewhere on social media, you’re being shamed.Venturing out in public these days without a face mask or with a less-than-perfect sense of personal space has never been more likely to get you identified, labeled and publicly ridiculed. “Covidiot” is the insult of choice on Twitter, a mashup that takes the first part of its name from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The “FloridaMorons” hashtag was also popular before beaches were closed, gaining popularit... (more…)
COVID-19
Texas death data suggest COVID-19 undercount is possible
AUSTIN, Texas — Eyeing reports that more Texans have died in the first three months of 2020 than the historical average, some experts question whether the death toll from the new coronavirus might be an undercount.During January, February and March, 53,583 Texans died — 1,473 more than the average for that period in the previous six years, according to a USA Today Network analysis. Texas attributed 41 of the deaths to COVID-19 from Jan. 1 to March 31, with the first victim on March 17, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.Doctors told the USA Today Network that they could... (more…)