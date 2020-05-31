Trump boasts he’s about to declare Antifa a ‘Terrorist Organization’

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday morning to announce that he will be “designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.”

The brief tweet followed several others blaming violence at George Floyd protests on the loosely organized group of anarchists.

The president wrote, “The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.”

You can see the tweets below:

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Congratulations to our National Guard for the great job they did immediately upon arriving in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night. The ANTIFA led anarchists, among others, were shut down quickly. Should have been done by Mayor on first night and there would have been no trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Other Democrat run Cities and States should look at the total shutdown of Radical Left Anarchists in Minneapolis last night. The National Guard did a great job, and should be used in other States before it is too late! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020