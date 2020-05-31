Quantcast
Trump boasts he’s about to declare Antifa a ‘Terrorist Organization’

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday morning to announce that he will be “designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.”

The brief tweet followed several others blaming violence at George Floyd protests on the loosely organized group of anarchists.

The president wrote, “The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.”

You can see the tweets below:

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

