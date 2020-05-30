Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump buried for threat to turn weapons and ‘vicious dogs’ on DC protesters: ‘You love this violence’

Published

43 mins ago

on

- Commentary

A four-part tweet by Donald Trump on Saturday morning, where he warned protesters away from the White House with a threat of “the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons,” was greeted with disbelief and anger on Twitter, with one commenter noting: “You love this violence.”

According to the president, “Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the “protesters” scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard – didn’t know what hit them. The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He then added, in part: “If they had, they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action.”

Those last comments set off a firestorm on Twitter as you can see below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s attacks on protesters derailing his campaign’s attempt to appeal to Black voters: report

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 30, 2020

By

On Friday, Politico detailed how the killing of George Floyd, and the ensuing protests, have put President Donald Trump in a difficult position as his campaign struggles to improve his standing with Black voters.

"President Donald Trump is throwing himself into a culture war he has long stoked, and a battle for voters he has eagerly pursued, as he navigates national outrage over the brutal killings of two black men — one at the hands of police, the other at the hands of white civilians," reported Gabby Orr and Laura Barrón-López. "Trump’s reelection coalition leans heavily on support from law enforcement and the MAGA base, including many supporters eager to promote police officers and immigration agents as heroes. At the same time, campaign aides believe his path to victory in November relies, in part, on drawing in black voters, particularly black men, for whom encounters with police could become matters of life and death."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump buried for threat to turn weapons and ‘vicious dogs’ on DC protesters: ‘You love this violence’

Published

42 mins ago

on

May 30, 2020

By

A four-part tweet by Donald Trump on Saturday morning, where he warned protesters away from the White House with a threat of "the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons," was greeted with disbelief and anger on Twitter, with one commenter noting: "You love this violence."

According to the president, "Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the “protesters” scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard - didn’t know what hit them. The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump claims DC protesters will be met with ‘the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons’ in Twitter rant

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 30, 2020

By

In a rapid-fire series of tweets on Saturday morning, Donald Trump boasted about the security being given to him by the Secret Service as protests grip the streets of Washington, D.C., and warned protesters to stay away from the White House.

The president also promised anyone who breached security they would be met with '"the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons."

You can see the tweets below:

....got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard - didn’t know what hit them. The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would....

Continue Reading
 
 