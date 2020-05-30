Trump buried for threat to turn weapons and ‘vicious dogs’ on DC protesters: ‘You love this violence’

A four-part tweet by Donald Trump on Saturday morning, where he warned protesters away from the White House with a threat of “the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons,” was greeted with disbelief and anger on Twitter, with one commenter noting: “You love this violence.”

According to the president, “Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the “protesters” scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard – didn’t know what hit them. The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence.”

He then added, in part: “If they had, they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action.”

Those last comments set off a firestorm on Twitter as you can see below:

….got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard – didn’t know what hit them. The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

….have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action. “We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

You and your daily threats of violence! @Twitter Please Remove Donald Trumps Account!!! The mans literally insane!!!! — Keara Quinn (@Keara73) May 30, 2020

I just reported this tweet to @Twitter and @Jack for yet another threat of violence against American citizens. — Steven Reichert (@StevenReichert1) May 30, 2020

hey, it’s just the president of the united states letting everyone know that he’s ready and willing to unleash violence against the citizenry. my god you’re so bad at this. you could have just said nothing, you know — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 30, 2020

@jack, glorifying violence. Again. Isn’t it past time to ban this menace? — Max Burbank (@max_burbank) May 30, 2020

Wouldn’t you have just loved to see protesters shot , hurt and torn up by dogs. Because you really hate us. — msdanasue (@msdanasue) May 30, 2020

You are one sick puppy — Craig Wilson (@mediahunter) May 30, 2020

I doubt new security personal loves the chaos and need to be near angry mob and restrain them, but I’m sure Trump loves it all.

He just can’t wait for civilian shooting to start. — Igor (@IgorisJ) May 30, 2020

This isn’t what leadership looks like. Even though in his mind it is. — 4nords (@soapboxlady) May 30, 2020

You love this violence listen to you — Kathy (@Kathy23126853) May 30, 2020

This is just so sick. Can’t believe what I’m reading. — JULIE LAGORCE (@lagorce_julie) May 30, 2020

“Vicious dogs”. Let that sink in, America, and the images it conjures up. It’s not subtle. — Sandy Santana (@SantanaSandy) May 30, 2020

“Greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons I have ever seen.” Adolf Hitler would be proud. pic.twitter.com/UPQTggyX9T — Erik Van Dorian (@erik_van_dorian) May 30, 2020

…Musings of a very scared & pathetic man. — J.E. Chester (@jechester431) May 30, 2020

Dude what in the living hell are you doing, constantly threatening protestors with violence? — Playirtz (@playirtz) May 30, 2020

This is what happens when a sociopath is elected into office. pic.twitter.com/zb1QOgzYob — Keci (@stateofdenial) May 30, 2020

