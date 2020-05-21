Quantcast
Trump faces mockery for refusing to wear a mask: ‘He’s scared it will wipe off the orange makeup’

1 min ago

At his speech at the plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan on Thursday, President Donald Trump did not wear a mask much of the time, despite the plant’s rules requiring it, and told reporters it was their own fault he wasn’t.

His behavior quickly earned him mockery and criticism on social media.

Lawyers continue to come forward to say Republican’s key law professor misrepresented their words

6 mins ago

May 21, 2020

When the Republicans needed a law professor to stand with them against the impeachment of Donald Trump, they employed Jonathan Turley to explain that the Democrats hadn't met the burden to vote to impeach. There was a score of law professors who disagreed and had the citations to prove it.

Since then, Turley has come in conflict with other legal experts and scholars when it comes to his writing.

According to former ethics czar Walter Shaub, Turley five lawyers who have come forward to say that their words were "misrepresented" in his writing.

"At some point, he may have to admit to himself that he's the problem," said Shaub.

‘I think I look better in the mask’: Trump shows off the coronavirus mask — that he refuses to wear

1 hour ago

May 21, 2020

At his speech at the Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan on Thursday, President Donald Trump showed off his face mask and remarked on how good it looked. "I think I look better in the mask," he said.

This stands in contrast to the fact that he is refusing to wear the mask while speaking to the press.

Earlier in the speech, Trump had said that he didn't want to give reporters the satisfaction of seeing him with the mask on, but that he had worn it earlier while touring the plant. However, most of the photographs of Trump taking the tour show him still not wearing the mask — even though it is required of anyone at the plant.

Trump visits Michigan — and doubles down on threat to without federal aid from the battleground state

1 hour ago

May 21, 2020

President Donald Trump on Thursday repeated his threats to withhold federal aid to Michigan because the state allowing voters to vote absentee during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump could not answer what aid he would cut.

CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reported on Trump's visit to a Ford plant.

The President is doubling down on his threat to withhold federal funding from Michigan, claiming the state is engaging in voter fraud.

