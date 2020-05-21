Trump faces mockery for refusing to wear a mask: ‘He’s scared it will wipe off the orange makeup’
At his speech at the plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan on Thursday, President Donald Trump did not wear a mask much of the time, despite the plant’s rules requiring it, and told reporters it was their own fault he wasn’t.
His behavior quickly earned him mockery and criticism on social media.
I’m not gonna wear a mask and you can’t make me and none of you are the boss of me https://t.co/XdL6ApULwe
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 21, 2020
Like a child. Strong leaders model good behavior. This is bizarro world stupid.
— MoreSkyPlease (@Moreskyplease) May 21, 2020
Real men wear masks!https://t.co/MslWm6qYUL
— Jennifer (@Jenlcc1) May 21, 2020
Shame on you @Ford for letting @realDonaldTrump visit without a mask. Safety is safety and jeopardizing your employees and their families is shameful and won’t soon be forgotten.
— Voter with a Voice (@AngelaBN86) May 21, 2020
He probably doesn’t know how to put it on. You know he has problems manipulating the simplest of things…closing an umbrella, drinking from a water bottle, getting tissue paper off the bottom of his shoe, grasping hands, etc.😆
Sorry…not sorry I just can’t stand the guy… pic.twitter.com/8IWFSzLr0U
— 🌼🌈🌊Patricia’sChild🌊🌈🌼 (@OutspokenOne03) May 21, 2020
— Sharon (@SharonWillow54) May 21, 2020
viruses do not need to wear a mask!
— digital exam (@digital_exam) May 21, 2020
He could call DeSantis pic.twitter.com/erIW93Q0hc
— Tom Santopadre (@SantopadreTom) May 21, 2020