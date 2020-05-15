Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump flunked ‘Disease Outbreak 101’ by questioning need for COVID-19 tests: public health expert

Published

2 hours ago

on

A public health expert gave President Donald Trump a failing grade on the most basic test of the coronavirus pandemic.

The president questioned the need for testing, which he called “overrated,” and MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski apologized before asking Dr. Ashish Jha to comment on Trump’s remarks.

“Gosh, I feel silly to ask you to comment on this, but there is sense among the president, that if you have testing, then you have more cases,” said the “Morning Joe” co-host. “Why would that be a bad thing, doctor?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health and director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, started off by explaining that tests don’t cause cases.

“We’re going to have cases either way,” Jha said. “Testing doesn’t give you cases, the virus gives you cases. What testing does, it lets you identify who is infected. Then if you trace their contacts and isolate people who are infected, it lets you slow down the outbreak. This is Outbreak 101, Disease Outbreak 101. Testing doesn’t cause cases, the virus is doing that. Testing is helpful in identifying and isolating the cases so other people don’t get infected.”

Some Republican lawmakers called Jha partisan after he stressed the importance of testing during a congressional hearing, and the physician said he was mystified.

“I was a little puzzled by it,” he said. “Again, I don’t know any public health person, any physician, anybody who is at all knowledgeable about this, who thinks testing is not important. The White House thinks it is important, right? They’re testing their folks every day, so I was a little puzzled. I think they saw it as a critique of the White House. I was saying that we have not had the kind of testing response we need to keep the American people safe. It has contributed to shutting down the American economy. I think that’s common sense. My sense is that pretty much everybody agrees with that. I was puzzled that it was somehow partisan.”

Jha also explained his views on wearing a mask, which he said had changed in recent weeks in light of new scientific evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have changed my views in the last six weeks, as the science has changed,” he said. “The science really is changing on this. More and more, every day, we’re seeing evidence that masking is very important. If there was universal masking, if all people when they were outside wore masks, it could substantially decrease the transmission of the disease. It could potentially substantially decrease the severity of the disease people get. The size of the kind of inoculum, the droplets you inhale, can make a difference in how sick you get. I have really now come to believe that the evidence is pointing pretty clearly toward universal masking.”

He encouraged elected officials — including the president, who refuses to wear a mask in public — to set a good example.

“It’d be great if our political leaders followed that and modeled that behavior,” Jha said. “When they model it, other people feel more comfortable doing it. I’d like to see all our political leaders do that much more often.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘We’re not taking this seriously enough anymore’: CNN’s Gupta blasts rush to re-open country as COVID-19 still rages

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

CNN commentator Dr. Sanjay Gupta said on Friday morning that he is becoming increasingly nervous about the rush to re-open the country and return to normalcy at a time when the coronavirus is still running rampant across the country.

Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota gave an impassioned plea for more testing for the coronavirus before possibly causing another surge in infections.

Responding to the president's comments that COVID-19 tests are "overrated" Gupta appeared exasperated with the president's message.

"What have we seen work in the past in the history of the world and around right now?" Gupta asked. "It's all predicated on testing and I know you sound like a broken record after a while saying that."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Arizona attorney general ‘actively pursuing’ right-wing troll who tried to take down Dr. Fauci with fake harassment claims

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

The Arizona attorney general's office is actively pursuing collection efforts against right-wing social media provocateur Jacob Wohl, who has not made any payments toward nearly $38,000 in fines from a 2016 investment fraud ruling against him, Salon has learned.

A spokesperson for the Arizona Corporation Commission notified Salon about Wohl's delinquency in response to a Salon article last week.

"The Commission, through the Arizona Attorney General's Office, is actively pursuing collection efforts against Mr. Wohl," the spokesperson told Salon in an email.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Racial battle fatigue and the pandemic: A modern-day lynching in Georgia

Published

45 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the American people great pain and suffering. More than 86,000 people have been killed by the virus — and the true number of dead is likely higher. Public health experts are predicting that, ultimately, hundreds of thousands of Americans may die from this pandemic, which will also have long-term negative health consequences for many people who are infected and survive. Individuals and entire communities are experiencing severe mental trauma because of the overall impact of the coronavirus on their sense of safety, security and well-being.

This article was originally published at Salon</em>

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image