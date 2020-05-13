Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump has cranked up the ‘lunacy’ because even his fans have ‘grown numb’ to his rhetoric and behavior: media analyst

Published

3 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump has gone on a series of conspiratorial rants this week about former President Barack Obama and MSNBC host Joe Scarborough — the latter of whom he baselessly accused of murdering an intern two decades ago.

Politico media critic Jack Shafer argues that Trump is ramping up his outrageous behavior in a desperate bid to stay in the spotlight even as his presidency is swamped by a deadly pandemic and the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Almost three and half years into his presidency, he’s learned that there’s little political blowback from his followers for whatever lunacy the camera records,” Shafer writes. “In fact, as we’ve seen from his rallies, the more he lies and blusters, the more they like it.”

However, Shafer believes the twin crises of COVID-19 and the economic recession have robbed Trump of his ability to drive news cycles by making shocking statements — which is why he’s had to try extra hard to break through.

“My intuition tells me that both his supporters and critics have grown numb to his previous rhetorical excesses and need for him to cross new boundaries, violate new taboos, and break fresh panes of glass in order remain engaged,” he writes. “Then there’s the matter of his recent dip in the polls, reportedly putting him in a “foul mood.” He knows he can’t charm his way back to better numbers, so he’s trying furiously to stay in the public eye by displaying more ferocity.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Naomi Klein explains how companies like Google plan to profit in a high-tech COVID-19 dystopia

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘History is not on his side’: Expert explains why Trump’s Supreme Court case against tax subpoenas has no merit

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

This week, the U.S. Supreme Court has listened to oral arguments in President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against subpoenas of his financial records. Trump and his attorneys are asserting that those who continue to subpoena his financial records — whether it is members of the U.S. House of Representatives or Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office — are creating an unnecessary burden that makes it harder for him to do his job as president. But reporter Jerry Lambe, in Law & Crime, notes that a well-respected legal scholar and historian has laid out some compelling reasons why the lawsuit is bogus.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez joins Joe Biden’s climate crisis task force

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

"I commend Joe Biden for working together with my campaign to assemble a group of leading thinkers and activists who can and will unify our party in a transformational and progressive direction," Sen. Bernie Sanders said.

Following her call for former Vice President Joe Biden to reach out to progressives in order to win the 2020 general election against President Donald Trump, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accepted an invitation to co-chair the Biden campaign's newly-formed "unity task force" on the climate.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image