Trump is continuing to fume about the ‘Mourning in America’ ad to reporters on flight to Arizona: CNN

Published

1 min ago

on

Not content with spending time late Monday night on Twitter attacking the conservatives behind the Lincoln Project who created the “Mourning in America” ad that has garnered over 1.5 million views on YouTube, Donald Trump once again expressed his displeasure in front of reporters traveling with him to Arizona.

According to CNN’s Jim Acosta, Trump is still fuming about the ad and singled out the husband of senior adviser Kellyanne Conway — one of the founders of the group –while complaining about it.

“Traveling with Trump to AZ I asked him about the Lincoln Project ‘Mourning in America’ ad he tweeted about. He said it should be called ‘the loser project’ and attacked George Conway and others with group,” Acosta tweeted.

For good measure, Rick Wilson — a partner with Conway in the Lincoln Project — mocked the president’s fury on Twitter by retweeting Acosta and writing, “Still mad ten hours later.”

‘Did they really mean blue lives matter?’ The View’s Sunny Hostin nails conservative re-open protesters for their hypocrisy

Published

22 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

The View's Sunny Hostin nailed the people protesting to reopen the government while endangering the lives of the police officers protecting lawmakers and the state capitols.

Footage of the Sacramento, California protest showed those attending the rally shouting in the faces of police. Neither the police nor the protesters were wearing masks.

https://twitter.com/LCRWnews/status/1256309299262844930

Police then got their batons out and linked them on the blockade line.

https://twitter.com/LCRWnews/status/1256309453604839425

Airline floats charging fliers more money in exchange for keeping middle seats vacant during pandemic

Published

34 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

Airlines are notorious for nickel-and-diming fliers for things like food and checking bags, but Frontier Airlines now wants to make passengers' personal health a luxury service.

CNN reports that Frontier wants to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to charge customers extra money in exchange for keeping the middle seats of their aisles open so they can maintain social distancing during their flights.

"The airline is to offer a "More Room" seating option to guarantee the middle seat stays unoccupied during flights," CNN reports. "Frontier's seating option will be offered on flights departing May 8 through August 31, with 18 'More Room' seats available on each flight, though there are anywhere from 26 to 41 rows on the carrier's aircraft. Tickets start at $39 per passenger."

Kamala Harris burns down Trump intelligence nominee over the president’s lies about COVID-19

Published

34 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) was peppered with questions about how President Donald Trump has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

At his Senate confirmation hearing for Director of National Intelligence, Ratcliffe was asked what he would do if Trump downplayed future threats as he had done with the coronavirus pandemic.

"Do you think President Trump has accurately portrayed the threat of COVID-19 to the American people?" Harris wondered.

"Are you saying presently?" Ratcliffe replied.

"We are in the midst of the pandemic presently," Harris affirmed.

"So, repeat the question," Ratcliffe said. "Because I guess I'm misunderstanding."

