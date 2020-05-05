Trump is continuing to fume about the ‘Mourning in America’ ad to reporters on flight to Arizona: CNN

Not content with spending time late Monday night on Twitter attacking the conservatives behind the Lincoln Project who created the “Mourning in America” ad that has garnered over 1.5 million views on YouTube, Donald Trump once again expressed his displeasure in front of reporters traveling with him to Arizona.

According to CNN’s Jim Acosta, Trump is still fuming about the ad and singled out the husband of senior adviser Kellyanne Conway — one of the founders of the group –while complaining about it.

“Traveling with Trump to AZ I asked him about the Lincoln Project ‘Mourning in America’ ad he tweeted about. He said it should be called ‘the loser project’ and attacked George Conway and others with group,” Acosta tweeted.

For good measure, Rick Wilson — a partner with Conway in the Lincoln Project — mocked the president’s fury on Twitter by retweeting Acosta and writing, “Still mad ten hours later.”

Traveling with Trump to AZ I asked him about the Lincoln Project “Mourning in America” ad he tweeted about. He said it should be called “the loser project” and attacked George Conway and others with group. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 5, 2020

Still mad ten hours later. https://t.co/w0HOgVTyLz — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 5, 2020

