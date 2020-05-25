Trump ‘is trying to take his revenge’ on Jeff Sessions for not doing ‘his personal bidding’ while AG: CNN’s Toobin
President Donald Trump over the weekend once again attacked the man whom he appointed as his first attorney general because he recused himself from the Russia investigation in early 2017.
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said on Monday that the president doesn’t seem to care that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions would be a strong ally on issues like immigration if he won back his old Senate seat, and is instead focused on making him pay for not shutting down the Russia probe right from the start.
“Now that Sessions is running for his old seat in the Senate from Alabama, Trump is trying to take his revenge and punish him in a state where the president is very popular,” Toobin explained.
Toobin then said that Trump clearly wishes Sessions had been more like current Attorney General Bill Barr, who has proven himself to be more than willing to inject politics into Department of Justice proceedings.
“[Barr] is much more doing the president’s personal bidding, whether it’s trying to end the Michael Flynn case or doing all these investigations of the roots of the Mueller and Russia investigation,s which is something the president has been complaining about ever since he took office,” he said. “It is a very different Justice Department.”
Watch the video below.
CNN
Trump ‘is trying to take his revenge’ on Jeff Sessions for not doing ‘his personal bidding’ while AG: CNN’s Toobin
President Donald Trump over the weekend once again attacked the man whom he appointed as his first attorney general because he recused himself from the Russia investigation in early 2017.
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said on Monday that the president doesn't seem to care that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions would be a strong ally on issues like immigration if he won back his old Senate seat, and is instead focused on making him pay for not shutting down the Russia probe right from the start.
CNN
Trump’s Memorial Day weekend meltdown shows he’s ‘all impulse — no self control’: CNN’s John Avlon
President Donald Trump spent his Memorial Day weekend angrily lashing out at his enemies while promoting unhinged conspiracy theories that baselessly accuse MSNBC host Joe Scarborough of murdering a former intern.
However, CNN's John Avlon on Monday warned against believing that Trump's tantrums are part of some grand campaign strategy, and should instead be understood as a series of impulsive outbursts.
CNN
South Carolina beachgoer demands Asian-American CNN reporter ‘get out of his country’
A CNN reporter faced intolerance over her face mask and ethnicity at beaches in the South over the weekend.
CNN's Natasha Chen said that she was interviewing the mayor of Tybee Island on Saturday when she was jeered for wearing a face covering.
"Somebody saw us and the mayor and I were both wearing masks and they yelled at us to take them off," Chen recalled on Sunday. "Somebody claimed that sunlight is the best disinfectant."
In a subsequent report, Chen revealed that she had also been harassed while working in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
"Within the past hour, there was a person who was not happy with what we were covering," Chen said. "We've been talking to people -- who have all been really nice, by the way -- talking to us about how they're social distancing, what they're seeing with the crowds on the beach, but this person didn't like it."