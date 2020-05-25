Trump ‘is trying to take his revenge’ on Jeff Sessions for not doing ‘his personal bidding’ while AG: CNN’s Toobin

President Donald Trump over the weekend once again attacked the man whom he appointed as his first attorney general because he recused himself from the Russia investigation in early 2017.

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said on Monday that the president doesn’t seem to care that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions would be a strong ally on issues like immigration if he won back his old Senate seat, and is instead focused on making him pay for not shutting down the Russia probe right from the start.

“Now that Sessions is running for his old seat in the Senate from Alabama, Trump is trying to take his revenge and punish him in a state where the president is very popular,” Toobin explained.

Toobin then said that Trump clearly wishes Sessions had been more like current Attorney General Bill Barr, who has proven himself to be more than willing to inject politics into Department of Justice proceedings.

“[Barr] is much more doing the president’s personal bidding, whether it’s trying to end the Michael Flynn case or doing all these investigations of the roots of the Mueller and Russia investigation,s which is something the president has been complaining about ever since he took office,” he said. “It is a very different Justice Department.”

