Trump labeled a ‘national mental health crisis’ after how he spent Saturday during the pandemic

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump received harsh criticism for how he spent his Saturday, as coronavirus deaths approach 100,000.

“As Americans die, Trump spends his time golfing, attacking Joe Scarborough and fighting with Jeff Sessions for recusing himself. What a tragedy for the country to be held hostage by a malignancy like this,” journalist Steven Beschloss tweeted on Saturday.

His message was seen by Dr. Bandy Lee, a forensic psychiatrist at Yale School of Medicine.

“This is why we have called Donald Trump, above all, to be a ‘national mental health crisis’ whose severest effects are yet to come,” Dr. Lee warned.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump calls for ‘forensic geniuses’ to investigate former GOP congressman for murder

Published

46 mins ago

on

May 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Saturday urged "forensic geniuses" to investigate one of his critics for murder.

Earlier in the month, Trump asked, "When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida?"

"Did he get away with murder? Some people think so. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now?" Trump tweeted. "A total nut job!"

Scarborough was elected to Congress from Florida in the 1994 GOP wave. He was re-elected three times, but resigned to spend more time with his family only 5 months into his fourth term. The incident Trump is referring to is the death of staffer Lori Klausutis, who was found dead in Scarborough's Fort Walton Beach office.

Allen West injured in motorcycle accident near Waco during bid to lead Texas Republicans: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 23, 2020

By

Former Florida Congressman Allen West was reportedly injured in a motorcycle accident during Memorial Day weekend.

"Texas Republican Chairman candidate Allen West was reportedly involved in a motorcycle accident near Waco on Saturday," KXAN reported Saturday.

A tweet from West's Twitter account, sent by "Team West" asks for "prayers" as the learn more.

https://twitter.com/AllenWest/status/1264334379473440770

The tweet linked to a Facebook post saying West "is in Emergency."

Obama inserts himself between Trump and states with tips for reopening during pandemic

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump spent Saturday at one of his golf courses as The New York Times prepared a "jaw-dropping" front page honoring coronavirus fatalities.

Also on Saturday, former President Barack Obama stepped into the leadership void to offer advice for states as they relax COVID-19 lockdowns.

