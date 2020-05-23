Trump labeled a ‘national mental health crisis’ after how he spent Saturday during the pandemic

President Donald Trump received harsh criticism for how he spent his Saturday, as coronavirus deaths approach 100,000.

“As Americans die, Trump spends his time golfing, attacking Joe Scarborough and fighting with Jeff Sessions for recusing himself. What a tragedy for the country to be held hostage by a malignancy like this,” journalist Steven Beschloss tweeted on Saturday.

His message was seen by Dr. Bandy Lee, a forensic psychiatrist at Yale School of Medicine.

“This is why we have called Donald Trump, above all, to be a ‘national mental health crisis’ whose severest effects are yet to come,” Dr. Lee warned.