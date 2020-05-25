Trump leveled on Morning Joe for spending Memorial Day weekend spewing nothing but ‘trash’

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” crew kicked off Memorial Day morning slamming Donald Trump for spending the weekend tweeting “disgusting” attacks on his critics, with one panelist saying if Trump was a relative, any family would step in.

After co-host Mika Brzezinski reading off a series of ugly tweets from the president that attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, she added, “Why do we read these? Why do we read these? Because everyone is freaking out about what Joe Biden said. They’re doing, like, two to three minutes of coverage, extensive coverage.”

“This guy [Trump] can’t go five minutes without defaming someone, libeling them, saying disgusting, cruel things,” she continued. “If we’re going to spend as much time on President Trump’s disgusting comments as we do on Joe Biden’s, we’re going to be on the air for a long time — we’ll never get off the air, it is endless.”

Host Joe Scarborough added, “I’ve had calls from the press, ‘what should Biden do?’ I’m, like, are you kidding me? Since that time, that off-handed remark, Donald Trump has called a black woman, who has dedicated her life to public policy, mocked her for being obese, mocked the appearance of the speaker of the House, the highest-ranked woman in history, called a former secretary of state, former first lady, and the last nominee for the Democratic party a, quote, ‘skank.'”

Asked to comment, former George W. Bush State Department official Elise Jordan came down hard on the president.

“Joe, the kind of tweets that Donald Trump was retweeting this weekend, and the trash that was coming off his Twitter account,” she began. ” If you have a relative tweeting things like that, you step in. If your father or mother is going crazy on the Twitter account, you stop them.”

“It just is intolerable and I can’t believe that, at the same time, you have Joe Biden’s comments — which were unfortunate, but he apologized immediately and showed humility — that Trump — some Trump supporters are trying to say, “Oh, let’s keep talking about that.” when you look at just the complete trash emitting from Donald Trump’s Twitter feed,” she added.

Watch below: