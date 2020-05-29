Quantcast
Trump-loving customer vows to rip down mask ordinance sign from salon owner’s door

Published

1 min ago

on

An Oklahoma woman recorded herself ripping down a salon’s sign notifying customers that masks are mandatory for service.

Carmie Holloway shared the video on her Facebook that shows her leaving Salons by JC and snatching the COVID-19 warning sign from the shop’s front door, reported KFOR-TV.

“That is state sponsored propaganda,” Holloway says in the video. “This is an abuse of power. Well, I know it is.”

One of the stylists, Daysha Jones, said she was shocked and annoyed by Holloway’s stunt.

“We don’t need anybody to fight for us,” Jones told the TV station. “It’s not her place or business, it’s not her decision.”

Mayor David Holt requires workers to wear masks upon reopening businesses, and they must offer masks to customers who don’t have one, and salon owner Judy Dorsett agreed with Jones that wearing masks is courteous and safe.

“We are happy to wear masks, and the salon professionals spend extra time sanitizing their suite in between clients,” Dorsett said.

But Holloway vowed to return every day and rip down the sign, if necessary, but Jones urged the salon regular and strong supporter of President Donald Trump to drop her crusade.

“Just don’t,” Jones said. “Go about your way.”


Breaking Banner

Inside the radical Republican war on the Post Office

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

In the weeks ahead America’s daily mail delivery may come to a complete halt because the U.S. Postal Service is running out of cash—though Donald Trump may take last-minute action so he can proclaim himself the hero who saved the post office.

But the real story here is one of Congressional neglect, Republican animosity and the craziest pension plan funding scheme ever devised by human beings. Throw in an illegal strike by fed up postal workers a half-century ago, laws tightly restricting what the United States Postal Service may do and the rise of private carriers like FedEx and UPS that deliver only to profitable locations, and you have a manufactured disaster just waiting to be exploited for political gain.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ted Cruz calls for criminal investigation into Twitter

Published

30 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

This Friday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) sent a letter to the Justice and Treasury departments calling for a criminal investigation into Twitter regarding allegations it violated U.S. sanctions against Iran, Axios reports.

The move comes as the social media platform is already under fire from President Trump, who accused the company of being biased against conservatives. Cruz wants to look into whether the platform allowing Iranian leaders to maintain accounts on its service is a violation of U.S. sanctions.

"I believe that the primary goal of (the International Emergency Economic Powers Act) and sanctions law should be to change the behavior of designated individuals and regimes, not American companies," Cruz wrote in his letter."But when a company willfully and openly violates the law after receiving formal notice that it is unlawfully supporting designated individuals, the federal government should take action."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Americans horrified after official White House Twitter account repeats Trump’s threat to kill looters

Published

37 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday night threatened to start shooting people who are looting stores in Minneapolis, which got Twitter to hide the tweet on the grounds that it broke the company's policy against glorifying violence.

In order to promote the president's message, the official White House Twitter account reposted it on Friday morning.

"These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen... when the looting starts, the shooting starts," the White House's Twitter account said.

Continue Reading
 
 
