Trump-loving customer vows to rip down mask ordinance sign from salon owner’s door

An Oklahoma woman recorded herself ripping down a salon’s sign notifying customers that masks are mandatory for service.
Carmie Holloway shared the video on her Facebook that shows her leaving Salons by JC and snatching the COVID-19 warning sign from the shop’s front door, reported KFOR-TV.
“That is state sponsored propaganda,” Holloway says in the video. “This is an abuse of power. Well, I know it is.”
One of the stylists, Daysha Jones, said she was shocked and annoyed by Holloway’s stunt.
“We don’t need anybody to fight for us,” Jones told the TV station. “It’s not her place or business, it’s not her decision.”
Mayor David Holt requires workers to wear masks upon reopening businesses, and they must offer masks to customers who don’t have one, and salon owner Judy Dorsett agreed with Jones that wearing masks is courteous and safe.
“We are happy to wear masks, and the salon professionals spend extra time sanitizing their suite in between clients,” Dorsett said.
But Holloway vowed to return every day and rip down the sign, if necessary, but Jones urged the salon regular and strong supporter of President Donald Trump to drop her crusade.
“Just don’t,” Jones said. “Go about your way.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.