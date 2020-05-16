Trump rails at MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell and ‘Psycho Cold Case Joe Scarborough’ in Twitter rant

Donald Trump continued his Twitter flurry on Saturday afternoon with an attack on MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell — also getting in a jab at fellow MSNBC host Joe Scarborough — over an interview O’Donnell did with former Vice President Joe Biden.

Referring to his previous reality show, the president wrote, “Really sad, but even ‘sadder’, watch flunky @Lawrence CRY when I whipped his mind & he was FORCED to apologize to me over Apprentice fees. Even Psycho Cold Case Joe Scarborough (bad ratings) beat him up, on air, unmercifully. Find tapes & play (5 years back?).”

The president did not explain his beef with O’Donnell over Apprentice fees or what he meant by “whipped his mind.”