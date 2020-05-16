Quantcast
Trump rails at MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell and ‘Psycho Cold Case Joe Scarborough’ in Twitter rant

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump continued his Twitter flurry on Saturday afternoon with an attack on MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell — also getting in a jab at fellow MSNBC host Joe Scarborough — over an interview O’Donnell did with former Vice President Joe Biden.

Referring to his previous reality show, the president wrote, “Really sad, but even ‘sadder’, watch flunky @Lawrence CRY when I whipped his mind & he was FORCED to apologize to me over Apprentice fees. Even Psycho Cold Case Joe Scarborough (bad ratings) beat him up, on air, unmercifully. Find tapes & play (5 years back?).”

The president did not explain his beef with O’Donnell over Apprentice fees or what he meant by “whipped his mind.”


