Trump ridiculed over ‘Treason!!!’ meltdown calling Russia investigation the’ biggest political scandal in American history’

Donald Trump was in a retweeting mood on Saturday, linking to supporters praising him and attacking former Joe Biden, but a tweet about former security advisor Michael Flynn made him fly off the handle and accuse the Democrats of “treason!!!” and being behind the “biggest political scandal in American history.”

As the president wrote, “The Russia Hoax is the biggest political scandal in American history. Treason!!! Lets see how it ends????”

As more than a few commenters noted, it ended with impeachment for the president.

You can see some responses below:

The Russia Hoax is the biggest political scandal in American history. Treason!!! Lets see how it ends???? https://t.co/VRsVdiQrsf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020

Or hoax while we are at it… — David Fodét (@DFodet) May 2, 2020

A lifelong Republican prosecutor filed multiple felony counts against Trump’s friends/advisers Cohen, Manafort, Stone, & Flynn. A jury of your peers convicted 2 of them & 2 admitted guilt in plea deals. Once out of office, Trump can be prosecuted too. He’s a criminal. — Christopher C. Alberto (@ChrisAlbertoLaw) May 2, 2020

Look what the hoax got you. 😂 pic.twitter.com/E0H2rP9phn — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) May 2, 2020

I'm about 90% sure this all ends with you dying in prison. — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) May 2, 2020

The #Trump presidency hoax is the biggest political scandal in American history. Treason!!! On Nov 3 we know how it ends… — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) May 2, 2020

Jail? — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) May 2, 2020

A. No. It isn’t. B. You don’t know the first thing about American history:https://t.co/o0DQ6YwyoW — Benjamin Byron Davis (@Tooda) May 2, 2020

Yes let’s see how it ends with you — Serenee ـهْـدُووء أَلـﮯروـح ༄ (@Serenee11) May 2, 2020

We know how it will end. You'll leave office on January 20, 2021. The End! — Sheldon Beatty (@SheldonBeatty) May 2, 2020