Trump ripped for ‘purge’ of watchdogs: ‘The President’s paralyzing fear of any oversight is undeniable’
On Friday night, President Donald Trump fired Steve Linick, the State Department inspector general who delivered Rudy Giuliani documents to House impeachment investigators.
Commenters on social media erupted at the news.
Linick during the impeachment process requested an urgent meeting with lawmakers to show them the trove of documents Giuliani had given to State about Hunter Biden. Linick also faulted State officials last summer for retaliating against those deemed politically disloyal to Trump.
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) May 16, 2020
Whoa! Steve Linick was a DOJ Criminal Division fraud section attorney and then went to State as IG years ago, pre-Trump, and has been a solid IG. Is DOJ IG Michael Horowitz next? https://t.co/y8JHeJhOaZ
— @JulieZebrak (@JulieZebrak) May 16, 2020
More retaliation against anyone who cooperated with the impeachment investigation. https://t.co/e0ddlYkSAl
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 16, 2020
Steve Linick is an honorable inspector general who dug in on issues, not politics. Before the Trump supporters start painting him as a partisan "deep stater," it might be worth recalling that he wrote an investigative report criticizing Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/4G2e7LVLqW pic.twitter.com/1tA3WhQCZ3
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 16, 2020
The purge continues https://t.co/EmypfRYkAg
— Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) May 16, 2020
Sad. Sad. In EDVA, I worked with former Assistant U.S. Attorney Steve Linick—a person of high integrity. A loss for America. https://t.co/rf4OnLw0uc
— Gene Rossi (@rossi4va) May 16, 2020
Steve Linick, another Inspector General, has been fired by the corrupt Trump administration.
I’m old enough to remember when the USA was a democracy with LAWS and a functional federal government. https://t.co/86yFivxu8r
— The UnKaren 🏝 (@Karen_Eubanks) May 16, 2020
Let's hear what Mr. Linick has to say now that he's not part of the monarchy.
— Dan McGovern (@DMcG_0802) May 16, 2020
Also it's a nice touch that Trump dedicates Friday nights to firing IGs.
Some people play bridge. Some people watching Netflx.
Trump fires IGs.
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) May 16, 2020
It’s late on Friday, so of course Trump fired another watchdog. https://t.co/UWfUZr1UdG
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) May 16, 2020
Shameful. Another late Friday night attack on independence, accountability, and career officials.
At this point, the President's paralyzing fear of any oversight is undeniable. https://t.co/6qV55sRDlo
— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) May 16, 2020