Trump ripped for ‘purge’ of watchdogs: ‘The President’s paralyzing fear of any oversight is undeniable’

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Friday night, President Donald Trump fired Steve Linick, the State Department inspector general who delivered Rudy Giuliani documents to House impeachment investigators.

Commenters on social media erupted at the news.

2020 Election

Right-wing group’s actions blasted by state’s GOP governor: ‘It might suppress voter turnout’

Published

57 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

The Republican governor of Idaho has says he's worried about actions by far-right organization in his state.

"This week Idaho Freedom Action, the politicking arm of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, posted the names addresses and political affiliations of every Idahoan who requested a mail-in ballot for the upcoming primary," CBS 2 reported Friday.

Under special rules for Idaho's May 19th primary, the election will be entirely vote-by-mail, but voters must request a ballot. The state sent each voter a postage-paid absentee ballot application. Those who returned the application ended up on Idaho Freedom Action's website.

Breaking Banner

Betsy DeVos directs $500,000 from coronavirus relief to private college — confused by some with cult

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has directed millions in federal coronavirus relief funds earmarked by Congress for low-income students to wealthy private and religious schools, including nearly half a million dollars to an institute with a website devoted to proving it is not a cult.

This article originally appeared at Salon.

Breaking Banner

Trump megadonor’s private jet company lands $27 million bailout: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

A private jet company founded by a major Republican donor received nearly $27 million in federal grants from a $2 trillion economic relief package intended to offset the blunt of coronavirus pandemic.

This article originally appeared at Salon.

The company — Clay Lacy Aviation, which is headquartered in Van Nuys, Calif. — provides private charter and management services to "business and world leaders, Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, professional athletes, sports franchises, celebrities and dignitaries," according to its website.

