Trump visits Michigan — and doubles down on threat to without federal aid from the battleground state

President Donald Trump on Thursday repeated his threats to withhold federal aid to Michigan because the state allowing voters to vote absentee during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump could not answer what aid he would cut.

CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reported on Trump’s visit to a Ford plant.

The President is doubling down on his threat to withhold federal funding from Michigan, claiming the state is engaging in voter fraud.

“We don’t want to have vote by mail,” he said, unless you have a “reasonable excuse”.

He would not answer what specific funds he may freeze.

