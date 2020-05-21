Trump visits Michigan — and doubles down on threat to without federal aid from the battleground state
President Donald Trump on Thursday repeated his threats to withhold federal aid to Michigan because the state allowing voters to vote absentee during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump could not answer what aid he would cut.
CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reported on Trump’s visit to a Ford plant.
The President is doubling down on his threat to withhold federal funding from Michigan, claiming the state is engaging in voter fraud.
“We don’t want to have vote by mail,” he said, unless you have a “reasonable excuse”.
He would not answer what specific funds he may freeze.
— Weijia Jiang (@weijia) May 21, 2020
Pres Trump adamant, "we're not going to go to voting by mail." In response to press question, Pres says mail voting lends itself to fraud. "Who vouches for signed ballots," he asks. "We want straight, good, honest voting," he says. "Obviously there's going to be fraud," he says. pic.twitter.com/TFRS0PLRVh
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 21, 2020
Trump makes the baseless claim today that people "pirate" mail in voting applications. Says one person signs the forms with "different pens and a different signature every time."
Literally days ago the RNC argued that absentee ballot application forms are a tool to combat fraud.
— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) May 21, 2020
Trump: And ideally you vote with voter ID.. You know this country, you go out and you buy things and you have your picture on the uh” pic.twitter.com/yLjMLZQG0N
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 21, 2020
