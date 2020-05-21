Quantcast
Trump visits Michigan — and doubles down on threat to without federal aid from the battleground state

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump on Thursday repeated his threats to withhold federal aid to Michigan because the state allowing voters to vote absentee during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump could not answer what aid he would cut.

CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reported on Trump’s visit to a Ford plant.

2020 Election

Warren tops MoveOn survey for preferred Biden VP pick

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

The new poll shows 73% of the group's members would be more likely to vote for the former vice president if Sen. Elizabeth Warren is his running mate.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren emerged as the top preference to be Joe Biden's vice president on the Democratic ticket in a new poll of progressive group MoveOn's members.

According to the results of the survey, released Wednesday, 73% of the progressive advocacy group's members would be more likely to vote for Biden if he chooses former presidential contender Warren (D-Mass.) as his running mate. That figure includes 53% of members who said they'd be much more likely to vote for Biden with Warren as veep.

2020 Election

Lindsey Graham donors explain why they ditched the GOP senator — and now back his Democratic rival

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

The debate over how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic is now turning some Americans away from the Republican Party, according to The State.

In South Carolina, a self-described "moderate Republican" who has given campaign donations to both sides said he's not interested in reelecting Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“I was a big supporter of Lindsey, especially back in the ‘90s,” said Wallace Lightsey. “I helped raise money for him and I really liked him. I thought he was very bright, very articulate and seemed to be pretty practical.”

2020 Election

Karl Rove latches on with Trump campaign as an adviser: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

George W. Bush's political architect is assisting President Donald Trump's campaign as an adviser.

Karl Rove has been helping Trump's 2020 re-election campaign in an unpaid and informal role, staying in regular communication with campaign manager Brad Parscale and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, reported Business Insider.

Republican insiders suggested that Rove -- who worked for Bush and his father, who were critical of Trump -- is helping the campaign to keep his name relevant for presidential candidates in four years.

