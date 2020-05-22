Trump’s claim Dem governors don’t ‘respect’ churches slapped aside by NYC’s Cardinal Dolan
Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” on Friday morning to explain how New York area Catholic churches are planning to reinstitute religious services in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Cardinal Timothy Dola brushed aside accusations from Donald Trump that Democratic governors are hindering the free exercise of religion.
After talking about wanting to get Catholic masses back on track in an age of social distancing, host Alisyn Camerota asked about Trump’s claims about government interference.
“President Trump said yesterday that churches are not being treated with respect by Democratic governors. Has that been your experience?” host Camerota asked.
“Well, I can only talk, Alisyn, about New York,” Dolan replied. “I compliment the job that Governor [Andrew] Cuomo has done. I’ve complimented Mayor [Bill] de Blasio. Yeah, I complimented President Trump.”
“I think our leaders have not let us down. they’ve worked hard and they’re trying their best,” he continued. “I wouldn’t feel that in New York. I found our governor, our mayor, Senator [Chuck] Schumer to be very attentive and sensitive. They’ve been especially eager to have us in compliance with the guidelines, been kind enough to say the religious communities have come through in being very safe and conscious of health. They’ve been sensitive as well and say we want to work hard to get you back.”
“Governor Cuomo on Thursday named a religious advisory panel to kind of help him decide when we can get back, to help us decide when we can begin to get back just as he’s doing with business and sports and recreation and all,” he added. “So they’re not leaving religion out, no. So far, I don’t have any complaints.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Trump’s ploy to get Michael Flynn off the hook could blow up in his face right before the election: columnist
Writing for the Daily Beast, columnist David Lurie stated the attempt by Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr to let former adviser Michael Flynn walk after pleading guilty to lying to FBI investigators stands a good chance of blowing up in the president's face.
According to Lurie, Barr and Trump picked the wrong judge when they pushed to have Flynn's case dismissed when it was in the final stage.
2020 Election
Trump’s former wife is sharing tips on how to fight COVID-19 with the White House: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast, one of Donald Trump's former wives is talking with friends and associates about the coronavirus pandemic and passing along her findings to the White House.
The report notes that the White House set up a COVID-19 tip line and former Trump wife Marla Maples has been taking advantage of it.
"During the pandemic, Marla Maples, an actress and the president’s second wife, has stayed in touch with a coterie of friends and informal advisers, with whom she has traded tidbits and medical advice on how to combat the virus. In recent weeks, she has quietly transmitted some of those ideas to the Trump White House, in an effort to get them in front of the president—her ex-husband—and senior staffers, two Trump administration officials familiar with the outreach," the Beast reports.
2020 Election
Trump has another swing state problem that could cost him re-election: report
In a column for the Daily Beast, longtime political observer Michael Tomasky looked at polling numbers and reports coming out of swing-state Ohio and made the case that Donald Trump may not be able to count on winning the state in November.
With Fox News reporting national numbers also looking bad for the sitting president, Tomasky focused in Ohio where the president appears to be faltering as Republicans appear to be fleeing Trump.