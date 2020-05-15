Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s coronavirus claims debunked by Obama’s ebola czar: We left behind a document that said ‘Playbook’ in big red letters

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Barack Obama’s former “ebola czar” debunked claims that the previous administration left the U.S. unprepared for the coronavirus pandemic that has left more than 86,000 Americans dead.

Ron Klain, who coordinated Obama’s response to the ebola outbreak, appeared Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” where he pushed back against accusations by President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — who say Obama’s administration failed to create a pandemic response.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We left behind a document that said, in big red letters on the front, ‘Playbook,'” Klain said. “No doubt it was there — 69 pages long, included on Page 9 a reference to the threat of new, emerging respiratory diseases, including coronavirus. So the plan was there. The plan was detailed, the plan included this particular threat. More important perhaps even than the plan, we left behind an office on pandemic preparedness in the National Security Council, with pandemic preparedness experts that John Bolton disassembled in 2018.”

“We had a plan and a team,” he added. “The White House ignored the first and disassembled the second.”

Trump should have been aware of the threat from a global pandemic, Klain said, because previous administrations have been sounding the alarm and developing strategies since the beginning of this century.

“Look, this is a threat,” Klain said. “I mean, experts have been warning about this. We know in addition to what President Obama and our team warned President Trump of, he had an Oval Office meeting with Bill Gates in 2017, where Bill Gates said, face-to-face, ‘Hey, this is the No. 1 thing that could kill millions of people around the world in an extra way that you need to be prepared for.'”

“The warning lights have been flashing on this for a long time,” Klain added. “The White House, for the first few months, said, ‘No one could have seen this coming,’ yet every expert saw this coming. Dr. [Ashish] Jha, who you had on in the last segment, I’ve been at a number of conferences with him, where he and I warned this was coming. The president was on notice, his team was on notice. The decision to ignore the Obama playbook and disband the pandemic prevention team has had ramifications for the slowness of the response, the disorganization of the response, for the ignoring science in the response. All of these things were predictable mistakes, that ignoring the plan and preparations have led to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Klain said the president still hasn’t learned any lessons from this pandemic, because he’s still ignoring science and failing to take the most basic steps to ensure public health.

“Public health and the economy aren’t at odds with one another,” Klain said. “They work hand in hand. The more you do things to make me feel safer, the more I’m going to go back to work, the more I’m going to go back to stores, the more I’ll go back to restaurants. Trying to tell me that there’s nothing to worry about, that’s not a strategy. It’s not going to work. The American people are going to see through that. So we have to do these basic, simple things, that the president seems to want to reject. Every expert says they’re the things to do.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump is a ‘wartime president’ all right — and he thinks the coronavirus culture war will save him

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

A few weeks ago, in one of his many branding brainstorms during this COVID-19 crisis, President Trump started calling himself a "wartime" president who was valiantly leading the country in the battle against "the invisible enemy." This was rolled out like a campaign slogan, indicating that it was part of a planned strategy to put Trump at the center of the response to the pandemic.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Texas has highest one-day death toll — while gyms set to open as Gov. Abbot says COVID-19 ‘leveling off’

Published

6 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

Texas health officials on Thursday reported both the state's highest one-day coronavirus death toll, and the state's highest number of new COVID-19 cases. Those devastating results come two weeks after Governor Greg Abbott ordered the state to re-open on May 1.

Despite a steady upward trajectory Gov. Abbott says the rate of COVID-19 cases is "leveling off" and hinted other business might be allowed to re-open soon. He is allowing gyms to re-open Monday.

"The new cases Thursday marked the seventh day in a row that Texas saw more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day, bringing the total number of known cases to 43,851," the Statesman reports. The governor has increased testing, which accounts for some of the increase in new cases – but not the increase in deaths.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump may be being conned by his own campaign manager as his polls continue to collapse: columnist

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

According to a column in the conservative Bulwark, Donald Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale is likely taking advantage of the president's disinterest in details and his inability to understand technology to hang onto his job even though the president is struggling at the polls.

Writing that he is not entirely skeptical of Parscale's boast that he has created a "death star" that will deliver a second term to Trump, Jonathan Last stated he has some questions, and that the campaign manager may be pulling the wool over the president's eyes.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image