Trump’s decision to take off his mask was ‘disappointing’ — but not surprising: Gov Gretchen Whitmer

On MSNBC Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) weighed in on President Donald Trump’s refusal to follow state directives and wear a mask during his speech at the Ford plant.

“Per your executive order in the state, anybody who is medically able to do so has to wear something that covers their face in enclosed spaces,” said host Rachel Maddow. “The whole country watched today, as the president sort of personally, gleefully flouted that when he visited your state and visited a plant and didn’t wear a mask, at least for most of the visit, and photos did surface apparently in other parts of the plant wearing a mask, but talking to the press, he was sort of bragging about the fact that he wasn’t doing so. I just wanted to ask your response to that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well it’s disappointing. It wasn’t surprising but it was disappointing,” said Whitmer. “I think that our Big Three have just started the re-engagement, right? They are phasing in re-engaging, after what has been a stay-at-home order, and the UAW members are concerned about their safety.”

“It’s really important that anyone with a platform has a responsibility to make sure that they model precisely what we’re asking everyone else to do,” said Whitmer. “This is about public health, not one person or another. This is about all of us. And anyone in a position of power, and responsibility, I hope, emulates and does precisely what they’re asking everyone else to do.”

Watch below: