Trump’s tweets have ‘deteriorated’ because he knows he faces ‘landslide defeat’: Financial Times columnist

President Donald Trump’s tweets have grown even more erratic than usual lately, as he has promoted baseless murder conspiracy theories about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and even a video that proclaims “the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.”

Financial Times columnist Edward Luce believes he knows the reason that the president has become more unhinged: He knows that he’s “courting a landslide defeat” in the 2020 election.

“Mr Trump’s worsening odds can be gauged by his rising sense of panic,” Luce writes. “Although it scarcely seemed possible, their content has also deteriorated. Recent nadirs include Mr Trump’s recurring assertion that Joe Scarborough, the co-anchor of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, murdered a staff member in 2001. Even pro-Trump publications felt obliged to dispute that cartoonishly nasty claim.”

Luce also zeroes in on Trump’s preemptive cries about his opponents “stealing” the 2020 election from him by making it easier for more people to vote.

“It is almost as hard to find instances of leaders trying to shrink voter turnout,” he explains. “That is Mr Trump’s goal for November, which betrays his pessimism about the election. There is no evidence that postal voting benefits Democrats — and some to show it has helped Republicans. Yet Mr Trump is doing everything he can to make life harder for absentee voters.”

