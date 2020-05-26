Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s ‘weaponized’ Twitter account has become a ‘window into into his diseased mind’: conservative

Published

2 hours ago

on

In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis — who abandoned the Republican Party due to Donald Trump’s antics and the refusal of the GOP to rein the president in — ripped into the president for his hateful Twitter attacks over the Memorial Day weekend.

Noting the president did many objectional things over the weekend, including going golfing as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic inched towards 100,000, the columnist said the president’s Twitter frenzy was much more disturbing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m more concerned about the tweeting than the golfing,” he wrote. “The real problem is the tweeting. It’s not just that this president eschews communicating a unifying, patriotic message during solemn occasions. The truly disgusting thing is that he weaponizes Twitter to launch scurrilous attacks at the most inappropriate time (not that there is an appropriate time to wrongfully accuse someone of murder).”

As for that murder accusation leveled against MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, Lewis wrote, “If you’re keeping score at home, that’s the President of the United States baselessly accusing a prominent media critic of murder… over Memorial Day weekend. This is ghastly and appalling for all the obvious reasons, not the least of which is the distress this brings to grieving family members who are trying to move on and heal. The young woman worked for Scarborough back when he was a Republican congressman from Florida. She died in a district office in July 2001. No suspicion of foul play ever arose.”

While also noting the president’s Twitter war with former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Lewis suggested the president, through his paroxysms of Twitter attacks has now become an appalling spectacle that has become inescapable.

“Jeff Sessions didn’t cause Trump’s problems, and Joe Scarborough didn’t kill his former staffer. But what a window into a diseased mind,” reads the column’s subhead.

“Unfortunately, we can’t escape him. Even over what should have been a holiday weekend, we cannot get a break from this man or his madness. The whining. The grievance. The victimhood. The lashing out. It is eternal. It. Never. Stops.,” he wrote, before quoting C.S. Lewis who wrote, “We must picture hell as a state where everyone is perpetually concerned about his own dignity and advancement, where everyone has a grievance, and where everyone lives with the deadly serious passions of envy, self-importance, and resentment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“In other words, hell is Trump. Or, at least, Trump’s Twitter feed. And we are all stuck here… until November,” Lewis concluded.

You can read more here (subscription required). 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Alabamans defend hitting the beach despite COVID-19: ‘I don’t want to die, but if that’s what God has in store then that’s okay’

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

Reporting on the decision by officials in the state of Alabama to move toward fully re-open despite the rising tide of COVID-19 infections, CNN sent cameras down to a beach in the state where crowds packed the sand over the Memorial Day weekend and many beachgoers they interviewed were dismissive of the possibility they could become infected by the deadly virus.

Reporting from the state, CNN's Gary Tuchman noted, "Social distancing is the state's rule, but that effort has often been an exercise in futility at the beaches and bars on Memorial day week as people come back to party. At this restaurant in Gulf Shores, Alabama, many wonder why it took this long to open."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Families at home could overwhelm the power grid this summer — and set off blackouts

Published

50 mins ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

The coronavirus pandemic could trigger widespread blackouts this summer as millions of workers stay home cranking their air conditioners.

Overall energy usage has plummeted since the coronavirus disrupted daily life, the power infrastructure in residential areas is set up to accommodate heavy use in the early mornings and evenings, and slow down during the day, reported The Daily Beast.

“The fact that Lower Manhattan is using less power is not going to help to deliver power to people in Queens, many of whom for health reasons may be intolerant to high temperatures, and whose buildings are connected to a very old transmission line with limited margins to carry extra power,” said Yury Dvorkin, assistant professor at New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering. “What's going to happen this summer, if we have stay-at-home orders, if we have consumption which the grid was not designed to accommodate, it will push the system to its limits.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Black man pleads that he can’t breathe while cop keeps a knee on his neck — and dies shortly after

Published

54 mins ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

A video posted on social media this week shows a police officer keeping his knee planted on the neck of a black man who pleaded that he couldn't breathe and subsequently died shortly afterward.

CBS News reports that police in Minneapolis on Monday responded to a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance.

"Officers were advised that the suspect was sitting on top of a blue car and appeared to be under the influence," the Minneapolis Police Department said in a statement. "Two officers arrived and located the suspect, a male believed to be in his 40s, in his car. He was ordered to step from his car."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image