Trump’s ‘weaponized’ Twitter account has become a ‘window into into his diseased mind’: conservative

In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis — who abandoned the Republican Party due to Donald Trump’s antics and the refusal of the GOP to rein the president in — ripped into the president for his hateful Twitter attacks over the Memorial Day weekend.

Noting the president did many objectional things over the weekend, including going golfing as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic inched towards 100,000, the columnist said the president’s Twitter frenzy was much more disturbing.

“I’m more concerned about the tweeting than the golfing,” he wrote. “The real problem is the tweeting. It’s not just that this president eschews communicating a unifying, patriotic message during solemn occasions. The truly disgusting thing is that he weaponizes Twitter to launch scurrilous attacks at the most inappropriate time (not that there is an appropriate time to wrongfully accuse someone of murder).”

As for that murder accusation leveled against MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, Lewis wrote, “If you’re keeping score at home, that’s the President of the United States baselessly accusing a prominent media critic of murder… over Memorial Day weekend. This is ghastly and appalling for all the obvious reasons, not the least of which is the distress this brings to grieving family members who are trying to move on and heal. The young woman worked for Scarborough back when he was a Republican congressman from Florida. She died in a district office in July 2001. No suspicion of foul play ever arose.”

While also noting the president’s Twitter war with former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Lewis suggested the president, through his paroxysms of Twitter attacks has now become an appalling spectacle that has become inescapable.

“Jeff Sessions didn’t cause Trump’s problems, and Joe Scarborough didn’t kill his former staffer. But what a window into a diseased mind,” reads the column’s subhead.

“Unfortunately, we can’t escape him. Even over what should have been a holiday weekend, we cannot get a break from this man or his madness. The whining. The grievance. The victimhood. The lashing out. It is eternal. It. Never. Stops.,” he wrote, before quoting C.S. Lewis who wrote, “We must picture hell as a state where everyone is perpetually concerned about his own dignity and advancement, where everyone has a grievance, and where everyone lives with the deadly serious passions of envy, self-importance, and resentment.”

“In other words, hell is Trump. Or, at least, Trump’s Twitter feed. And we are all stuck here… until November,” Lewis concluded.

