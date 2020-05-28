WATCH: Minneapolis police station burns after protesters reportedly seize the building

On Thursday night, the Minneapolis Police Department’s third precinct was destroyed.

Here are some of the images from the scene.

BREAKING: The city of Minneapolis says gas lines near the precinct may be cut and the building may be in danger of exploding. ASKING PEOPLE TO RETREAT pic.twitter.com/zKcvfMPlD5 — David Schuman (@david_schuman) May 29, 2020

We're hearing unconfirmed reports that gas lines to the Third Precinct have been cut and other explosive materials are in the building. If you are near the building, for your safety, PLEASE RETREAT in the event the building explodes. — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) May 29, 2020

The Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct was set on fire on Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/J6vjZKoCeQ — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 29, 2020

The fire at the MPD’s 3rd Precinct was only at one corner 5 minutes ago. It’s now spread across the entire building. With no firefighters on scene… that building will likely be destroyed tonight. pic.twitter.com/t6p3Yv1KYV — Seth Kaplan (@Seth_Kaplan) May 29, 2020

Here’s a new look from our camera outside #MPD precinct that has been overtaken by protestors—Police left around 10PM. #georgefloyd pic.twitter.com/1O0goZqhJg — Eric Chaloux (@EChalouxKSTP) May 29, 2020

The situation has escalated at the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct pic.twitter.com/irdhgy4CLL — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 29, 2020

The protesters appear to have overrun the third precinct in Minneapolis. After the fence went down, officers loaded into squads and seemed to abandon the building. Protesters are now warning each other that the National Guard is on its way. pic.twitter.com/0yyR8P9FbO — Nick Woltman (@nickwoltman) May 29, 2020

BREAKING: Protesters in Minneapolis have reportedly taken over the police department’s 3rd Precinct building late Thursday night. | https://t.co/CqVfwbnuhR pic.twitter.com/fNjbwBkgVw — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 29, 2020

https://twitter.com/nickwoltman/status/1266214903070818304

Fireworks being lit tonight above the burning Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct. It’s where the 4 now fired police officers worked in the #GeorgeFloyd case pic.twitter.com/lQdVYn7ojo — Eric Chaloux (@EChalouxKSTP) May 29, 2020

MPD issues a terse statement about the 3rd Precinct. pic.twitter.com/b85aW2xrcb — Libor Jany (@StribJany) May 29, 2020

The Minneapolis Police Force is about 800, just so we understand the scale of this mobilization. https://t.co/WxZOFTyPRR — Jon Collins (@JonSCollins) May 29, 2020