WATCH: Protesters tear-gassed by cops while protesting police killing of George Floyd
On Tuesday, protesters took to the streets in Minneapolis, Minnesota to demonstrate against the police killing of George Floyd.
Before long, police showed up in riot gear to contain the crowds — and footage emerged of officers firing chemical agents into the crowds of protesters.
MPD in riot gear outside 3rd precinct—we’ve seen several times chemical agents fired into protest @kstp pic.twitter.com/E3tWAU0WrD
— Eric Chaloux (@EChalouxKSTP) May 27, 2020
Here’s even more chemical agents fired by MPD into protests @kstp It comes after 4 officers fired by chief after an incident went viral @kstp pic.twitter.com/f3KuTotSfo
— Eric Chaloux (@EChalouxKSTP) May 27, 2020
We are out covering protests—Callen Gray and I almost hit by chemical agents—protestors are not budging outside 3rd precinct @kstp pic.twitter.com/X8gBn1UnDC
— Eric Chaloux (@EChalouxKSTP) May 27, 2020
The chemical agents continue to rain down—Callen Gray and I had to run as this volley from came into crowd outside 3rd MPD precinct @kstp pic.twitter.com/QNTP7Kkst4
— Eric Chaloux (@EChalouxKSTP) May 27, 2020