WATCH: Protesters tear-gassed by cops while protesting police killing of George Floyd

On Tuesday, protesters took to the streets in Minneapolis, Minnesota to demonstrate against the police killing of George Floyd.

Before long, police showed up in riot gear to contain the crowds — and footage emerged of officers firing chemical agents into the crowds of protesters.

MPD in riot gear outside 3rd precinct—we’ve seen several times chemical agents fired into protest @kstp pic.twitter.com/E3tWAU0WrD — Eric Chaloux (@EChalouxKSTP) May 27, 2020

Here’s even more chemical agents fired by MPD into protests @kstp It comes after 4 officers fired by chief after an incident went viral @kstp pic.twitter.com/f3KuTotSfo — Eric Chaloux (@EChalouxKSTP) May 27, 2020

We are out covering protests—Callen Gray and I almost hit by chemical agents—protestors are not budging outside 3rd precinct @kstp pic.twitter.com/X8gBn1UnDC — Eric Chaloux (@EChalouxKSTP) May 27, 2020

