WATCH: Protesters tear-gassed by cops while protesting police killing of George Floyd

Published

5 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, protesters took to the streets in Minneapolis, Minnesota to demonstrate against the police killing of George Floyd.

Before long, police showed up in riot gear to contain the crowds — and footage emerged of officers firing chemical agents into the crowds of protesters.

MPD in riot gear outside 3rd precinct—we’ve seen several times chemical agents fired into protest @kstp pic.twitter.com/E3tWAU0WrD

