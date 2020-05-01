Quantcast
Connect with us

‘We don’t negotiate with terrorists’: Trump destroyed for calling armed Michigan protestors ‘very good people’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump on Friday insisted the armed protestors who took over Michigan’s statehouse are “very good people” and called on Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer to negotiate with them.

On Thursday for hours a reported 400-700 mostly white men, many heavily armed, appearing as militia members, endangered statehouse workers, including state police officers and Sergeants at Arms as they ignored social distancing guidelines, wore no masks, and jammed themselves shoulder-to-shoulder inside the capitol building to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s policies designed to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protestors shouted “Lock her up,” made Nazi salutes and chanted, “Heil Whitmer.”

Many Americans were appalled at the astroturf protest, and some called it terrorism.

Here’s how the Internet responded:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Stock-dumping Georgia senator’s campaign is swirling down the drain: internal GOP poll

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who has come under fire for dumping stocks after receiving classified coronavirus briefings in late February, appears to be going down in flames.

An internal Republican Party poll obtained by the Atlanta Journal Constitution shows that Loeffler is placing fourth among all candidates in the Georgia GOP Senate primary, a stunningly low position for an incumbent.

In total, the poll shows that Loeffler has the support of just 11 percent of GOP primary voters, compared to 29 percent for Rep. Doug Collins, who has shown himself to be her top rival for the seat.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The deadly pandemic no one is talking about

Published

31 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

The medical director of the emergency department at New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, Dr. Lorna Breen, 49, died by suicide this week, not while she was in the thick of emergency work in the nation’s epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic but afterward, while she was staying at her family home. She recounted to her father the devastating toll the virus took on patients. Shortly following her was another frontline emergency medical worker, John Mondello, 23, who is said to have experienced anxiety around the amount of death he saw, which affected him as a “heavy experience when he’d fail to save a life.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Brutal poll shows ‘the erosion in Trump’s hard-core base is very real’: WaPo columnist

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

A brutal new poll from the Public Religion Research Institute has some very bad news for President Donald Trump.

As noted by Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent, the PRRI poll seems to show that "the erosion in Trump's hard-core base is very real," as it shows drops in support among both white evangelicals and white voters without college degrees.

"Currently, two-thirds (66 percent) of white evangelical Protestants, nearly half (48 percent) of white Catholics, and 44 percent of white mainline Protestants hold a favorable view of Trump, a significant decline from their March 2020 ratings (77 percent, 60 percent, and 62 percent, respectively)," PRRI writes in its analysis. "Favorable views of Trump have declined substantially among white Americans without a four-year college degree (54 percent) since March (66 percent)."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image