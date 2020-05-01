‘We don’t negotiate with terrorists’: Trump destroyed for calling armed Michigan protestors ‘very good people’

President Donald Trump on Friday insisted the armed protestors who took over Michigan’s statehouse are “very good people” and called on Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer to negotiate with them.

On Thursday for hours a reported 400-700 mostly white men, many heavily armed, appearing as militia members, endangered statehouse workers, including state police officers and Sergeants at Arms as they ignored social distancing guidelines, wore no masks, and jammed themselves shoulder-to-shoulder inside the capitol building to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s policies designed to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Protestors shouted “Lock her up,” made Nazi salutes and chanted, “Heil Whitmer.”

Many Americans were appalled at the astroturf protest, and some called it terrorism.

Here’s how the Internet responded:

Trump’s “very good people” carried semi-automatic rifles into the Michigan state capitol yesterday and signs that called the Governor a “tyrant” and a “bitch.” pic.twitter.com/Ijq5jqB5ac — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) May 1, 2020

We get it. Some very fine people, on both sides. pic.twitter.com/tPXeYyVhnW — Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) May 1, 2020

angry mob brandishing military-grade weapons because they’re mad at having to stay at home = “good people”

athlete taking a knee to protest centuries of systemic racism = “son of a b” — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 1, 2020

Sorta like Charlottesville, amirite? https://t.co/9GawnEdSrx — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) May 1, 2020

The president calls for the governor of Michigan to negotiate with a bunch of heavily armed people who stormed the Capitol and screamed at officers yesterday https://t.co/wdoIKdrgjs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2020

We don’t negotiate with terrorists. pic.twitter.com/QLzxnN2Gqr — Diogenes in Barrel Quarantine (@DiogenesLamp0) May 1, 2020

Good people don’t arm themselves with masks and guns demanding the government to bend to their will. Only terrorists do that. https://t.co/J1dOyP8UXK — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 1, 2020

This is what you have done to our wonderful country. History will not be kind to you… pic.twitter.com/L76R3UiiBY — Lula Rodriguez (@Lananalula) May 1, 2020

Group of armed, crazy people invading the statehouse to try & get to the Governor are NOT “good people”. They are TERRORISTS! — Jodie Moss (@JodieMoss76) May 1, 2020

They are very good people? Armed, no masks, no social distancing, breathing on public servants. How good are they? #TrumpPlague #Anarchy pic.twitter.com/YUYVU92LMZ — BlessYourHeart (@LuckyGiGi5) May 1, 2020

Trump announced guidelines for states to reopen a couple of weeks ago. Either Michigan meets those guidelines, or they don’t. And if they don’t, he should be telling his people to stand down because the virus won’t “make a deal” https://t.co/g44ip6M5SZ — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) May 1, 2020

Yes. “Good” people bring assault rifles into a building and start screaming and threatening state police like lunatics 🙄 — Jack 🇺🇸 (@jackresists) May 1, 2020

A bunch of white people came to the capitol with carrying assault rifles and not wearing any protective gear. The GOP-controlled legislature took their side. You instigated them. The governor of Michigan is 100% doing the right thing — something you don’t know much about. https://t.co/51LogFscZG — Fiddler (@cFidd) May 1, 2020

“These are very good people…” Let’s see, where have I heard that before? Oh, right. https://t.co/UgG3EiFhkt pic.twitter.com/LjdNwsw7SS — Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) May 1, 2020

These heavily armed goons are good people but a football player kneeling during the anthem should find another country. You sir, are a racist asshat. https://t.co/q2RtJVvGoy — Jesse Wente (@jessewente) May 1, 2020

Historically, putting out fires where “good people” like Michigan militia members are concerned is quite a lot of work. https://t.co/He9MpCm07Y pic.twitter.com/vbf0oZav3Q — Robyn Pennacchia (@RobynElyse) May 1, 2020

But….Colin Kirkpatrick was a Sonofabitch? Sounds about white. 😱 https://t.co/CBu4EOhpOT — 🖖 Christian Janeway 🖖 (@XianJaneway) May 1, 2020