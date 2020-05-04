‘We must insist on the truth’: Pelosi slams White House order barring coronavirus task force from testifying
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sharply criticized the new White House order restricting members of the coronavirus task force from testifying to the House except by approval of White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
“This new White House memo … says, among other things, for the month of May, no task force members or key deputies of task force members may accept hearing invitations from the House of Representatives,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “Now, the new chief of staff at the White House may make some exceptions to this, we’re told, but the administration says this is so the task force can focus in on responding to the crisis. What is your response to this?”
“I was hoping they would spend more time on the crisis than the daily shows that the president puts on,” said Pelosi. “But we need to allocate resources for that. And to do that, a new appropriations bill must be prepared in the House, and we must have the information to act upon.”
“To say we are too busy to come to the capitol is business as usual, but it won’t be helpful,” added Pelosi. “We must insist on the truth. They said we are not going to the House, but Dr. Fauci can go to the Senate. I guess Mr. Meadows, until a week or so ago being a member of the House of Representatives, knows that we will be very strictly insisting on the truth, and they might be afraid of truth.”
