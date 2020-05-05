Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-Trump official gives Kushner a ‘C’ after finally getting some tests to states — who remain skeptical

Published

2 mins ago

on

The Trump administration finally reversed its coronavirus testing debacle with a 96-hour push to develop a drive-by testing initiative.

Seven weeks after President Donald Trump’s March 6 pledge to test anyone who wanted one, a public-private partnership finally slapped together a testing plan announced last week by the White House, reported Politico.

“I think the administration is at a C [grade] now because they’re at least meeting the needs in a pandemic,” said a former Trump administration official. “But they’re not an A or B yet because we’re not getting ahead of the problem.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The team assembled by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner has streamlined medical supply chains to distribute ventilators and boost national testing numbers from 5,000 a day nationwide to more than 300,000 in a matter of days, and the drive-through testing program has expanded to more than 100 sites in 300 states.

“It just took extraordinary creativity, focus, speed and untraditional approaches to help create an effective response,” Kushner said.

More than 15 officials, volunteers and business executives who took part in the effort told Politico they rushed to put the response together, and insisted the White House did not exert political pressure on their efforts.

“There were tradeoffs,” said one senior administration official. “In the first 48 hours, we calculated that if we ran the [drive-thru] sites full speed, we could burn through 80 percent of the strategic national stockpile of personal protective equipment just on testing.”

Their work will face a stiff test this month, as states relax their social distancing guidelines while the virus continues to rage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The White House insists the team has secured enough supplies for states to run 8 million diagnostic tests in May, compared to 6 million conducted from the beginning of January until the end of April.

“It’s definitely been a well-intentioned process that is complicated, and it’s taken time to find its footing,” said Dan Bartlett, the former George W. Bush counselor who now runs corporate affairs for Walmart.

Kushner’s involvement has raised suspicions among Democratic lawmakers, who’ve promised ethics and oversight investigations, but some individuals involved in the efforts said private-sector volunteers took steps to avoid conflicts of interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They had nothing to do with contracting, and they’d leave the room anytime there was a sensitive conversation,” said one person with knowledge of team operations.

State and local officials, for their part, say they’ll believe the White House’s promises when the tests are actually delivered to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It seems too good to be true,” said one state official. “After weeks of begging and begging that they’ll finally get all the swabs, now they will?”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

White House finally delivers on COVID-19 testing promises — but state and local officials remain skeptical

Published

1 min ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

The Trump administration finally reversed its coronavirus testing debacle with a 96-hour push to develop a drive-by testing initiative.

Seven weeks after President Donald Trump's March 6 pledge to test anyone who wanted one, a public-private partnership finally slapped together a testing plan announced last week by the White House, reported Politico.

“I think the administration is at a C [grade] now because they’re at least meeting the needs in a pandemic,” said a former Trump administration official. “But they’re not an A or B yet because we’re not getting ahead of the problem.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Vulnerable GOP senator tries to save her job by using ‘Don’t Defend Trump’ strategy

Published

14 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), whom polls suggest is in grave danger of losing her seat to Democratic challenger Mark Kelly, is trying to save her job while mentioning President Donald Trump as little as possible.

The Daily Beast reports that McSally recently wrote an editorial in the Arizona Daily Star that focused on China's role in covering up the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic that also never mentioned Trump by name once.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s ‘disgusting’ new propaganda video won’t make voters forget his ‘insane’ comments on COVID-19: conservative

Published

20 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

In a scorching column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis -- who left the Republican party specifically because of Donald Trump -- ripped into a new ad created by the president's re-election committee, saying it glosses over his many failures that threaten to swamp his chances of remaining in the Oval Office after November.

He also claimed it likely may not work no matter how well-produced.

In the ad, which can be seen below, Lewis wrote, "Donald Trump is casting himself as the hero of the pandemic. That’s right, not only is he not culpable for mishandling the deadly virus; he’s the comeback kid. At least, that’s what you’ll believe after seeing this very good ad created by the Trump campaign."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image