White House hits out at ‘Deep State’ after Trump fires watchdog

Another maskless person has lost her mind after being denied service because she refused to take coronavirus precautions. She claimed she had a "medical condition" that prevented her from wearing one.

The woman uploaded the video, presumably expecting sympathy, but she ultimately ended up on the sub-Reddit "Public Freakout."

After being told she couldn't shop without a mask, she asked for the manager.

"OK, I need to talk to a manager," she said.

The worker at the shop told her that they would be happy to provide her with a mask if she wanted one.

"I'm not wearing a mask," she said.