‘You’re such a punk’: Ex-tea party lawmaker clashes with Don Jr for complaining that Twitter fact-checked his dad

On Tuesday, writing for Slate, legal reporter Mark Joseph Stern walked through the legal mess the Florida GOP created when they tried to roll back the voter-approved abolition of felony disenfranchisement with a law requiring rehabilitated convicts pay back all fines and fees before voting — and how it led to a rebuke from a federal judge.

"The first thing you need to understand about Florida’s poll tax — which U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle sharply limited on Sunday — is that the state has no idea how to implement it," wrote Stern. "Setting aside the racial and democratic implications, the law sounds straightforward: It obligates former felons to pay all fines and fees associated with their sentence before they can cast a ballot. The scheme might function properly if Florida could identify residents with unpaid court charges and calculate how much they owe. But the state cannot do any of that, because it does not know who owes courts money or how much they owe. And even if ex-felons try to unearth their court-imposed fines and fees, they will probably fail. In most cases, reliable records do not exist."