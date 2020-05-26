‘You’re such a punk’: Ex-tea party lawmaker clashes with Don Jr for complaining that Twitter fact-checked his dad
On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. expressed his outrage after Twitter fact-checked President Donald Trump for his false claims about mail-in voting.
So is @Twitter going to start censoring & fact-checking all the numerous blue check mark "journalists" & leftwing activists who falsely claimed that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government & that @realDonaldTrump is a "puppet" of Putin for the past 4 years? 🤔🧐 https://t.co/HqZ4mAMUvC
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 26, 2020
Conservative Trump critic and former tea party Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) punched back at Don Jr., pointing out that the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia were not “false.”
Oh silly Jr. The Trump campaign DID collude with Russia. It’s all right there in the Mueller Report. Including your meeting in Trump Tower to get Russian dirt on Hillary. Mueller said they couldn’t prove all the collusion added up to the crime of conspiracy.
You’re such a punk. https://t.co/S3ld4AIoDL
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 26, 2020