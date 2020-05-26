Quantcast
‘You’re such a punk’: Ex-tea party lawmaker clashes with Don Jr for complaining that Twitter fact-checked his dad

On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. expressed his outrage after Twitter fact-checked President Donald Trump for his false claims about mail-in voting.

Conservative Trump critic and former tea party Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) punched back at Don Jr., pointing out that the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia were not “false.”


#JusticeForCarolyn trends on Twitter as pressure mounts on Jack Dorsey to rein in Trump

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has been under public pressure to rein in President Donald Trump on the social networking platform.

Trump, who routinely violates the company's terms of service, has not had his account shut down like the company routinely does when others violate the company's rules. T

Trump accusing MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough of murder has highlighted the issue.

On Tuesday, the popular "unverified" account @TheTweetOfGod tweeted out a tale of Trump murdering a woman to draw attention to the situation. The story appears to be invented, but spread quickly by fans of the account, which has over six million followers.

Florida officials had ‘no idea’ how to implement the GOP’s de facto ‘poll tax’: Legal analyst

On Tuesday, writing for Slate, legal reporter Mark Joseph Stern walked through the legal mess the Florida GOP created when they tried to roll back the voter-approved abolition of felony disenfranchisement with a law requiring rehabilitated convicts pay back all fines and fees before voting — and how it led to a rebuke from a federal judge.

"The first thing you need to understand about Florida’s poll tax — which U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle sharply limited on Sunday — is that the state has no idea how to implement it," wrote Stern. "Setting aside the racial and democratic implications, the law sounds straightforward: It obligates former felons to pay all fines and fees associated with their sentence before they can cast a ballot. The scheme might function properly if Florida could identify residents with unpaid court charges and calculate how much they owe. But the state cannot do any of that, because it does not know who owes courts money or how much they owe. And even if ex-felons try to unearth their court-imposed fines and fees, they will probably fail. In most cases, reliable records do not exist."

Hockey players declared ‘essential workers’ by Trump’s Department of Homeland Security: NHL lawyer

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf has declared hockey players to be "essential workers," which allow cross-border travel between the United States and Canada, according to a top National Hockey League official.

Bill Daly, the deputy commissioner and chief legal officer of the NHL announced the decision during a call with reporters.

"Daly said U.S. acting Director of Homeland Security has signed order making professional athletes essential workers," NHL.com reporter Mike Zeisberger posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Other reporters confirmed his account.

