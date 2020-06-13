‘Abusive deadbeat dad’ Trump is ‘running out of time’ as voters wise up to his game: conservative

In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative commentator Matt Lewis said that Americans are finally seeing Donald Trump for “abusive deadbeat dad” that he is — and it will cost him the election.

Lewis — who renounced the Republican Party after they spent three years of backing the president no matter what he does — now sees Joe Biden as the antidote to the poisonous rhetoric and actions of the President.

“If you’ve ever tried to cram for the SATs after partying all senior year, you know how desperate Donald Trump’s current situation is. He is running for his political life. He’s running out of gas. And he’s running out of time. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is calm, cool, and collected—and seemingly cruising to victory,” he wrote.

Using leadership guru Steven Covey’s Seven Habits of Highly Effective People as a guidebook, Lewis said that Trump has failed in his almost four years to build up his “Emotional Bank Account” with goodwill that can be called upon when you make big mistakes.

Quoting Covet writing, “Your trust toward me becomes higher, and I can call upon that trust many times if I need to. I can even make mistakes and that trust level, that emotional reserve, will compensate for it,” Lewis adds, “The opposite, Covey warns, results in your emotional bank account being overdrawn. And that is exactly where Trump finds himself in the summer of 2020. Trump has made significant withdrawals against the nation’s emotional (and physical) bank account. He’s like an abusive deadbeat dad who misses years’ worth of birthdays but thinks he can make up for it all with one-weekend road trip.”

“While Trump’s campaign coffers might be overflowing, he hasn’t stored up much goodwill in his social rainy-day fund. In fact, he’s in the red,” the Daily Beast columnist continued. “OK, Trump’s die-hard base (the people who are, in a sense, “married” to him) frequently have their erogenous zones massaged. But nobody else does, and his base’s 40 percent of the vote isn’t going to be enough.”

Lewis then checked off a sampling of the president’s sins.

“Trump has put kids in cages, said there are good people on ‘both sides’ of a racist march and counter-march, attacked a gold star family, mocked a disabled reporter, ordered police to use tear gas to ‘clear’ protesters for a photo op, and suggested that a former congressman is guilty of murder (just to mention a few of the ‘greatest hits’). These are not offenses like forgetting to put the toilet seat back down or wearing black shoes with a brown belt,” he elaborated. ” In relationship terms, what Trump has done is the equivalent of, I don’t know, paying off a porn star after having sex with her while your wife is pregnant. Trump’s multitude of sins (including an economy that is circling the drain) can’t be absolved by a dozen roses.”

“For years, Trump seemed to defy the rules. But during this re-election year, Trump has been slammed with the emergency triple threat of health care, economics, and (now) race/policing. He didn’t have the foresight, or discipline or inclination, to establish the requisite credibility or political capital to handle any of these situations. And now, he’s stuck,” he continued. “Trump may have money, but he’s bankrupt—morally. He has squandered the last three years by alienating swing voters instead of growing his base. If Biden holds on to win this election, it will restore the sense that political gravity has reasserted itself. And it will give an old-fashioned notion a new life.”

“In the long run, you reap what you sow,” he concluded.

You can read the whole piece here (subscription required).