Activists attack the New York Times for giving ‘fascist’ Tom Cotton editorial to call for violence against protesters

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

Activists and commentators are furious that the New York Times gave the column width to Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, who has been advocating the violent overthrow of the protesters if necessary.

While that move is illegal and a clear violation of the Constitution and Cotton’s oath of office, he took to Twitter to encourage murdering protesters instead of arresting them.

“No quarter for insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters, and looters,” Cotton tweeted this week.

“Quartering” means lodging or holding people, as Media Matters’ Lisa Power noted.

It was a comment that many were shocked the Times was willing to let Cotton expound on in the pages of the “paper of record.”

See the angry responses below:

