Activists attack the New York Times for giving ‘fascist’ Tom Cotton editorial to call for violence against protesters

Activists and commentators are furious that the New York Times gave the column width to Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, who has been advocating the violent overthrow of the protesters if necessary.

While that move is illegal and a clear violation of the Constitution and Cotton’s oath of office, he took to Twitter to encourage murdering protesters instead of arresting them.

“No quarter for insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters, and looters,” Cotton tweeted this week.

“Quartering” means lodging or holding people, as Media Matters’ Lisa Power noted.

Sen. Tom Cotton suggests "no quarter" for rioters and looters. Historically, it means you kill people rather than arrest them. It's a literal war crime. pic.twitter.com/Y63ZkJWNlS — Lis Power (@LisPower1) June 1, 2020

It was a comment that many were shocked the Times was willing to let Cotton expound on in the pages of the “paper of record.”

See the angry responses below:

Am I having a stroke or did the paper of record just publish a call to crush a popular uprising by turning the American military against the country’s citizens pic.twitter.com/9SSGK5rsew — Abraham Riesman אברהם ריסמאַן (@abrahamjoseph) June 3, 2020

.@nytopinion neither has to seek out nor publish such racist authoritarian tripe. Tom Cotton already has a Senate seat and all the microphones that come with it. He doesn't need the Times to amplify him further. What an embarrassment. https://t.co/I53UGfDfBw — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) June 3, 2020

Tom Cotton's NYT pitch boils down to "I have testicles and want to do war crimes on American streets." He is very possibly the most eager fascist who's not in the executive branch https://t.co/U2eTfz5e09 pic.twitter.com/BTbbb8aiV4 — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) June 3, 2020

You think that Cotton is using the Times' neutered bothsidesism to call for domestic massacres but in fact the Times ownership and leadership are using Tom Cotton to launder their own desire for and advocacy of domestic massacres in the name of order and getting back to Cipriani. — Jacob Bacharach (@jakebackpack) June 3, 2020

Earlier this week: Tom Cotton tweets that protesters should be executed NYT: [IMMEDIATELY PRINTS AN OP-ED FROM HIM] pic.twitter.com/MdEK3asm5v — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 3, 2020

some op-ed editor emailed tom cotton and was like, i feel like this tweet could be an essay?! pic.twitter.com/M8s5bFbfFx — doreen st. félix (@dstfelix) June 3, 2020

This is disgusting, Tom Cotton is disgusting, and the Times should never have published it. It's a call for racialized state violence. Throw it in the trash. pic.twitter.com/hHrRJUIwBa — Sam Thielman (@samthielman) June 3, 2020

I still believe that Tom Cotton is too much of a dead eyed bloodthirsty psycho to even compete in a GOP Presidential Primary but I don't feel great about The Paper Of Record letting him publish this deadeyed bloodthirsty psycho column! pic.twitter.com/tlKEv3WqUD — Indiana Antifa Supersoldier Caravan Believer (@lib_crusher) June 3, 2020

Damn James Bennet really saw Tom Cotton’s tweet thread about wanting to massacre Americans citizens with the US military and sent him the “lol do you want to write this for us?” DM. An editor truly on his grind! — Tom Ley (@ToLey88) June 3, 2020

Tom Cotton is campaigning for future office by positioning himself as the most fascistic fascist. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 3, 2020

Tom Cotton knows a thing or two about looting pic.twitter.com/RuKDFosB2I — Sal the Agorist (@SallyMayweather) June 3, 2020

The fascism embraced by Tom Cotton and his fellow travelers is far more of a threat to American democracy than any of the foreign nations Cotton wants to bomb and occupy: https://t.co/RVJzJRKQuF — Ryan Costello (@RyeCostello) June 3, 2020

Tom Cotton definitely thinks John Brown was the bad guy — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) June 3, 2020

if you're a China hawk or a Hong Kong dissident, you gotta recognize that people like Tom Cotton, who call for the crushing of civil rights by military force in their own country, *are not your friend* — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) June 3, 2020

Lots of great lines in here that are like paeans to fascist imagery https://t.co/85SXuxewg4 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 3, 2020

Tom Cotton should have to declare this as an in-kind campaign donation from the NYT, but that's another law he doesn't give a shit about. Read this instead, Tom has a key supporting role in it https://t.co/U2eTfz5e09 pic.twitter.com/4ah5KH3FQq — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) June 3, 2020

Tom Cotton is stereotypically fash guy radicalized by his experience in imperial wars and now in a position to import those practices and frameworks back to his home country; many such cases. — Murtaza M. Hussain (@MazMHussain) June 3, 2020

Go, and I cannot stress this enough, fuck yourself, @SenTomCotton. https://t.co/MbX8ljgOoj — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) June 3, 2020

Remember when the USA looted Iraq?

Now lecturing about looting Nike stores in Minneapolis…

The attacks on Iraq were based on lies about Iraq having WMD by US Colin Powell/Bush.

I wonder what govt post that soldier in the top-left corner is holding now, US Senator Tom Cotton. pic.twitter.com/h1i78UnlkE — Ratiba "Tibou" Abdessemed (@Tibou12379939) June 2, 2020

Two days ago, Senator Tom Cotton urged the military to execute Americans in the street without trial. The New York Times’ editorial board has had nothing to say about this — instead The Times has rewarded Cotton by running a grotesque and inflammatory op-ed from Cotton. pic.twitter.com/kPfqKsHxes — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) June 3, 2020

Tom Cotton is a fascist. Hate oozes from every word of this dehumanizing screed. https://t.co/1v0uz7FjH9 pic.twitter.com/KT8vV94CDd — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) June 3, 2020