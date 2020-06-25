Quantcast
America is ‘bleeding out’ from COVID-19 and Trump is doing nothing to stop it: CNN’s Gupta

36 mins ago

CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta on Thursday delivered a scathing rebuke of the failure to control the novel coronavirus in the United States under the leadership of President Donald Trump.

During an interview about the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Texas, California, Arizona, and Florida, Gupta said that he was shocked that a country with the wealth and resources of the United States was failing this badly.

“I cannot believe that we are in the predicament that we are in right now,” he said. “With all that we have known, with all of the alarms that have been made across the world, I cannot believe we’re in the position we’re in in right now.”

Gupta pointed out how other countries who were hit hard by the disease initially have gotten it under control, even as the United States has started heading in the opposite direction.

“We should have been able to figure this out early and now we’re having arguments about putting the band-aids on the problem like masks,” he said. “We have a patient bleeding out in front of us, we know what to do, and we are not doing it. And it is, yeah, it’s frustrating, for sure.”

