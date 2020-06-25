America is ‘bleeding out’ from COVID-19 and Trump is doing nothing to stop it: CNN’s Gupta

“I cannot believe that we are in the predicament that we are in right now,” he said. “With all that we have known, with all of the alarms that have been made across the world, I cannot believe we’re in the position we’re in in right now.”
Gupta pointed out how other countries who were hit hard by the disease initially have gotten it under control, even as the United States has started heading in the opposite direction.
“We should have been able to figure this out early and now we’re having arguments about putting the band-aids on the problem like masks,” he said. “We have a patient bleeding out in front of us, we know what to do, and we are not doing it. And it is, yeah, it’s frustrating, for sure.”
Watch the video below.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
The Lincoln Project released a new ad hammering President Donald Trump's brutal response to nationwide Black Lives Matter demonstrations.
The anti-Trump conservative group opens the ad with Ronald Reagan's speech grieving the Space Shuttle Challenger astronauts, and then moves through Bill Clinton's response to the Oklahoma City bombing, George W. Bush's response to 9/11 and Barack Obama's response to the Charleston church massacre -- and then shows Trump's response to protests over George Floyd's police killing.
"As we speak, I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers," Trumps said earlier this month. "We dominate the streets."
On Thursday, 4WWL reported that an argument erupted in the Louisiana House of Representatives during a debate on police reform.
The argument erupted after Democratic Rep. Ted James agreed to a Republican amendment striking language from a police reform bill that mentioned George Floyd's death and identified Black men as more likely to die at the hands of police than white men — at which point GOP Rep. and retired sheriff's deputy Tony Bacala rose to speak.