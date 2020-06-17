Quantcast
Anti-COVID-19 lockdown group encourages followers to burn their face masks

Reopen NC, a right-wing protest group aimed at ending all of North Carolina’s public health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now encouraging its followers to burn their face masks.

Local news station WCNC reports that the group has set up a “Burn Your Mask Challenge” on social media after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said this week that he’s considering mandating wearing face masks in public.

Reopen NC organizer Ashley Smith tells WCNC that asking people to wear masks during a pandemic that has killed 117,000 Americans in just three months is an infringement of basic liberties.

“This comes down to an issue of rights, and what the constitution guarantees American citizens and it is my right to buy property and destroy it,” she said. “For me personally, I will not comply.”

Smith also said that “it’s extremely selfish to tell someone they have to wear a mask.”

Dr. Mandy K. Cohen, the Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, tells WCNC that masks have become essential in slowing the spread of the disease.

“[Studies] continue to show us the importance of wearing a face covering to slow the spread, and face coverings really shows effectiveness when we can get many many folks doing that all together,” she said.

Breaking Banner

Don’t expect the GOP to change after Trump — because their base demands even worse candidates: columnist

June 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump isn't an outlier -- he's the embodiment of everything the Republican base wants in a leader, according to a new column.

The Daily Beast's Dean Obeidallah knocked down hopes that the Republican Party would become less extreme once Trump exits the stage, and showed there's a crop of Trump-endorsed GOP candidates who are just as unhinged.

"The result this past weekend in Virginia’s 5th congressional district GOP primary," Obeidallah writes, "where first term Rep. Denver Riggleman lost to Bob Good, a Christian-sharia-loving, anti-LGBTQ, anti-immigrant bigot, is just the latest example of where the GOP is heading with or without Trump."

Breaking Banner

Trump golf course seeks COVID-19 rent relief from Florida county

June 17, 2020

One of President Donald Trump’s Florida golf clubs has applied for rent relief from Palm Beach County.

The finance director for Trump International Golf Club complained that the coronavirus pandemic and the county's shutdown order had a "significant impact" on the private club's income, and asked for a deferment on the $88,338 monthly rent it pays to lease public land, reported the Palm Beach Post.

The county and its Department of Airports, which hold the leases on Trump’s golf club on airport property, have not taken action on the June 5 request, and the club has paid rent through June.

Breaking Banner

Mike Pence busted by CNN for spreading COVID-19 misinformation as cases surge in multiple states

June 17, 2020

CNN on Wednesday called out Vice President Mike Pence for spreading misleading and even false information about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

Host Alisyn Camerota started off by drawing attention to an editorial that Pence wrote for the Wall Street Journal in which he downplayed fears about the surging numbers of cases in states such as Florida, Texas, and Arizona.

