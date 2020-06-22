Quantcast
Bill Barr may spring an ‘October Surprise’ to save Trump’s re-election: columnist

Published

27 mins ago

on

Daily Beast columnist Michael Tomasky is warning Democrats to beware of Attorney General Bill Barr’s last-ditch effort to save President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign by springing last-minute indictments of former law enforcement officials involved in probing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Specifically, Tomasky speculates that Barr is pushing for prosecutor John Durham to allege that Russia was actually working to get Hillary Clinton, not Trump, elected in 2016.

“In light of the Berman ouster, which followed similar shenanigans to put ‘his people’ in place at the District of Columbia U.S. Attorney’s office and an exodus of top officials from Main Justice in Washington, people had better be paying renewed attention to what Durham might be up to,” Tomasky writes. “Democrats have to start drawing attention to this.”

The good news, Tomasky argues, is that Barr’s credibility is already so weak thanks to a series of missteps that any investigation he presides over will already appear tainted to a large segment of voters.

“So Democrats need to start saying right now that Durham is engaged in a phony investigation that is an attempt by Barr to rig the election,” he writes. “They need to say it and say it and say it. And then, when Durham issues his report or indictments, public opinion, or the important slice of it anyway, will be conditioned to believe that it’s all a scam.”


‘Trump’s legal goon’ Bill Barr needs to be impeached before he corrupts the election: ex-FBI agent

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

Attorney General William Barr appears to be obstructing justice, according to one legal expert, and must be investigated and possibly impeached.

The attorney general gave conflicting statements over the weekend about the ouster of Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and attorney and former FBI agent Asha Rangappa called for Barr's removal in a new column for The Daily Beast.

"Barr tried to bamboozle the country (and, apparently, bully Berman himself) into believing that Berman had resigned his post," Rangappa wrote. "Berman’s day-long standoff with Barr, in which he refused to resign, included a public letter that was an S.O.S. to anyone paying attention, as he assured the public that the 'office’s important cases would continue unimpeded' — suggesting that Barr was attempting to obstruct justice by removing him, which Barr ultimately succeeded in doing."

Senators find $14 billion in unspent funds after Trump says he demanded a slowdown in COVID-19 testing

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

Following President Donald Trump's admission during a campaign rally in Oklahoma over the weekend that he ordered administration officials to "slow the testing down" in response to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, two leading Democratic senators on Sunday slammed the Health and Human Services Department for failing to spend $14 billion in funds Congress approved in April to expand coronavirus testing and tracing.

Trump slammed for ‘campaign of hate’ after saying he called for less COVID-19 testing

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

As coronavirus cases continue to increase nationwide, President Donald Trump is drawing criticism for his Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma from a number of angles, including his suggestion that he encouraged officials to slow down testing for Covid-19 and his unauthorized use of a song to promote "a campaign of hate."

Trump said at the rally that the nation has tested 25 million people. "When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people, you're going to find more cases."

"So I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down, please.' They test and they test," said Trump.

